Leadstar Media named Affiliate of the Year at EGR Operator Awards 2022

On Thursday, 27th October, Leadstar Media was crowned Affiliate of the Year at the EGR Operator Awards show in London.

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadstar Media is a well-established partner to many operators globally and was recognized with the prestigious Affiliate of the Year award at the EGR Operators Awards 2022, held at County Hall in London. This is the first award of this kind that the company has won and it represents a significant milestone in Leadstar Media's journey to become the best in the industry.

To decide on a winner for the Affiliate of the Year award, the judging panel took into account various factors including quality and scale of traffic, growth, and strong partner relationships:

"The judges will reward the affiliate that has stood out from the pack in a competitive sector through innovation, traffic generation and growth, genuine ROI for operators and the ability to build strong partner relationships. This is not an award for the biggest affiliate site, but scale will be a factor in determining the winner. Entrants will need to provide evidence of growth, innovation, quality and scale of traffic and differentiation."

Eskil Kvarnström, CEO of Leadstar Media, comments:

"We are very proud to accept the award for Affiliate of the Year. Given the parameters we are judged by it feels extra fun to win this award. Delivering quality traffic at scale, innovating and creating strong and valuable relationships with all our partners is at the heart of how we conduct business. We have enjoyed great growth each year since we started out and it always feels good to be recognized by the industry for our work. This award is a testament to the work and dedication from each and every person at Leadstar Media to become the best every day."

Leadstar Media was also shortlisted for the Sports Affiliate of the Year and Employer of the Year awards.

