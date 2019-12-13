Leadstar Media Continue Ceaseless Expansion in Germany

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadstar Media have further showed their commitment to the German market with the recent launch of MyWettanbieter.de. The new bookmaker comparison site makes it their fifth product for the German market.

MyWettanbieter.de focus on helping customers find and compare safe and reliable bookmakers, all fuelled by the expertise from some of the industry's top betting experts.

The site is built by the team behind previous German Leadstar products, including MySportwetten.de and MyWettbonus.de, which have proven to be successful projects for the Stockholm-based affiliate.

- Germany has treated us well in the past and we felt there was room for a bookmaker comparison site, a product we were lacking in this particular market. It's also a strategically important step in our mission to further penetrate the market and to strengthen partner relations in Germany, says COO Oscar Carlsson.

With content that includes expert operator reviews, thorough betting guides and bonus comparisons, there is plenty of value for both beginners as well as seasoned punters.

Visitors will also find up-to-date information about the legal status, payment methods and other useful information in regards to everything in the sportsbetting world.

It's a type of product well proven in other countries, and much needed in an ever-changing German market, to ensure a safe betting experience for users.

- Of course it's an exciting time for us in Germany, with so much set to happen when it comes to proposed licensing in the pipeline. The launch of our latest product should further cement our position as a key player in the German market, as well as setting us up for continued success in the near future, continues Carlsson

The newly launched site also means Leadstar Media can now claim to have a full portfolio in the German market, alongside their already established brands in Scandinavia and the UK.

