WASHINGTON, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Africa Fintech Summit is pleased to announce Prosper Africa as a Gold Sponsor for Africa Fintech Summit in 2023 to be held in Washington DC on the 12th April 2023 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. Prosper Africa is the U.S. Government initiative to increase two-way trade and investment between the United States and African countries.

The sponsorship comes at the heels of the US-Africa Leadership Summit (ALS) and the U.S.-Africa Business Forum, held last December in Washington, D.C.

Prosper Africa - Tech For Trade Alliance Launch

Recognizing the tremendous growth potential of Africa's technology sector, President Joe Biden announced the launch of the White House's Digital Transformation with Africa (DTA) initiative to expand digital access and literacy across the continent, and Prosper Africa announced the new Prosper Africa Tech for Trade Alliance, in partnership with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), at the Business Forum on December 14.

The Prosper Africa Tech for Trade Alliance will be officially launched at a special session during the Africa Fintech Summit. This tech alliance of major U.S. companies aims to accelerate e-commerce and digital trade in Africa and address legal, regulatory, and logistical bottlenecks across the continent.

"Africa's digital ecosystem offers massive potential to spur economic recovery, promote opportunity, and create jobs," said Scott Cameron, Acting Prosper Africa Coordinator. "We're pleased to join the Africa Fintech Summit as a Gold Sponsor and partner for the upcoming 9th Summit here in Washington DC."

Prosper Africa will be joined by other U.S. Government agencies to engage with the tech innovators, founders, and ecosystem players and showcase the full suite of U.S. Government services and resources to advance 1ntech growth and U.S.-Africa investment.

Since launching Prosper Africa in June 2019, the U.S. Government has helped close 1100 deals across 49 countries for a total estimated value of $G5 billion in two-way trade and investment.

"It is with immense gratitude and great pleasure that we welcome Prosper Africa as our Gold Sponsor for our summit in Washington DC in April this year. We are keen to work with Prosper Africa and the initiative's partner U.S. Government agencies to avail US' innovation capital to the African Fintech and tech ecosystem through the various tools at hand and deepen the US-Africa tech and investment ties," said Zekarias Amsalu, Co-Founder of AFTS and MD of Ibex Frontier.

Since its 1rst summit in 2018, the Africa Fintech Summit has become the largest bi-annual 1nancial technology gathering on the African continent. In addition to Prosper Africa's Gold sponsorship, AFTS will be supported by a diverse cohort of partners and sponsors. The 9th edition of AFTS will focus on US-Africa Tech connection, Fntech regulatory best practices, diaspora banking & remittance, African Fntechs expanding globally, cross border payment movements & use-cases for decentralized Fnance (De1), Fntech funding trends, cross-border payments under the AfCFTA, and numerous other spotlight topics.

About Prosper Africa

Prosper Africa is the White House initiative to increase two-way trade and investment between the United States and African countries. Prosper Africa brings together – and enhances – the full suite of U.S. Government services and resources to help companies and investors do business in U.S. and African markets. Through the initiative, the U.S. Government is launching innovative new tools to advance deals, unlock market opportunities, and strengthen business and investment climates.

For more information, please visit: prosperafrica.gov

About Africa Fintech Summit

The Africa Fintech Summit is a collaborative initiative between Dedalus Global and Ibex Frontier that aims to showcase the innovation and entrepreneurs driving Africa's digital transformation across the diverse 1nancial products and services sectors. AFTS is hosted twice a year, once in Washington, D.C. each April to coincide with the annual World Bank meetings and again each November in a different African host city. This year's AFTS will be the 9th summit hosted in Washington DC on April 12, 2023 and the 10th summit to be hosted in an African city to be announced soon.

