Leading up to the 2022 Bigo Awards Gala, Bigo Live Announces Winners of Regional Gala Events in Italy

In the lead-up to the 2022 BIGO Awards Gala, Bigo Live held Gala Torneo Regionale per Famiglie and Gala Torneo Regionale per Host in Italy. The events have chosen three winners who will be honored in the upcoming 2022 Bigo Awards Gala.

Its first three broadcaster, GIO (BIGO ID: LamboGio), Eddine (BIGO ID: Lina130519) and Lydia (BIGO ID: PikaLydia), as well as three family, Lambo Family, Sasà Tarzan Team, and Aquila Imperiale will be awarded winners with the "Top Regional Broadcaster" and "Top Regional Family" prizes accordingly in the 2022 BIGO Awards Gala, as recognition and appreciation of their accomplishments.

Extensive talents of the winners

Gio is the No.1 host of Gala Torneo Regionale per Host. He previously worked as a staff in a company. Started streaming Bigo Live content in March 2020, Gio quickly became famous with his humor and eloquence in chatting. Along with his fans, he often spend hours for chatting, singing, and exchanging experiences that bring a sense of purpose, social presence, and an impact to virtual economy. Gio has shown amazing performances in the Gala Torneo Regionale per Host and accumulated many fans during the event.

Another winner, Lambo Family, has extensive talents in singing, dancing, and interactive live performances. Lambo family ranked No.1 in Gala Torneo Regionale per Famiglie and TOP 10 in Concorso globale per famiglie.

Lambo's leader, Eddine, said, "Family, as an online community, is a very unique concept of BIGO LIVE. It enables like-minded individuals to connect. I'm delighted to gather more than 1,600 members to form a family in which we felt a sense of glory, unity, and brotherhood."

A spokesperson of Bigo Live added, "We have witnessed remarkable growth on Bigo Live this year as more Italian discovered the benefits of live streaming, so we wanted to share our thanks and give back to broadcasters and their communities with a campaign that amplifies their true connection and talent outside the digital space."

As an appreciation of recognizing their accomplishments, the event will also feature a hype-worthy performance by the Italian broadcaster, Simon A (BIGO ID: 718698589), who will sing a solo of LA SINTESI at the Gala.

Bigo Live will also air a Christmas and New Year special for the audience. During the Christmas period, Bigo Live Italy launched BIGO VOICE 2021 campaigns, to make sure the app's users can reel in the holiday spirit with the broadcasters' help as they celebrate and enter the New Year. For more information, download Bigo Live App.

About Bigo Live

Bigo Live is one of the world's fastest-growing livestreaming social communities where users broadcast in real-time to share life moments, showcase their talents and interact with people from around the world. Bigo Live has around 400 million users in over 150 countries and is currently the market leader in the livestreaming industry. Launched in March 2016, Bigo Live is owned by BIGO Technology which is based in Singapore.

