Leading U.S. Transformational Change Consultancy Opening First International Office in London

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Selling Author and CEO of Change 4 Growth (C4G), a leading transformational change consultancy specializing in the retail sector, announces the opening of its first international office in London, England. Launching in April and led by U.K. native and managing director, David Lucas, Change 4 Growth's London office will bring to the UK proven solutions that have been perfected over the last several years in the United States.

Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, Change 4 Growth specializes in transformational change, having developed a particular niche in the retail sector with clients such as Abercrombie & Fitch, American Eagle, Chico's, Eddie Bauer and Ann Taylor. Offering organizational change management, culture alignment and engagement, instructional design and e-learning, leadership development and project delivery support, Change 4 Growth offers a holistic service that helps clients deal with change at every level within an organization. C4G has created a proven model that helps organizations become change capable, regardless of the change, that incorporates the other pillars of expertise C4G brings to the table.

"Many of our clients are global organizations who have facilities and employees around the world, and as an avid admirer of Britain's innovative retail community, it has long been my intention to open a Change 4 Growth office in the U.K.," said Beth Thomas, CEO. "Now, with David Lucas, who brings a proven track record of transformational change at the helm and our sister company, Thought Provoking Consulting, also located in London, we're more excited than ever to explore the synergies to be discovered in having a U.K. powerhouse to support not only the retail sector but all industries."

Employee engagement and culture alignment are foundational to any transformation. In the States, disengagement and unhappiness at work has become an epidemic resulting in poor business performance and bottom line results. This has been a career-long passion for Thomas, whose bestselling book, "Powered by Happy," serves as a manifesto for workers at all levels seeking to find meaning, success and balance in their careers. Also a nationally-recognized public speaker, Thomas hopes to spread her vision of empowered, happy employees and thriving company cultures to clients on both sides of the Atlantic.

About Change 4 Growth

Change 4 Growth is a leading transformational change consultancy located in Westerville, Ohio and London, England, providing clients all around the world expert guidance with their change efforts and employee engagement initiatives. For the last 12 years Change 4 Growth has offered specialized solutions in the areas of Organizational Change Management, Culture Alignment and Engagement, Leadership Development, Instructional Design & eLearning and Project Delivery Support to clients of a large scale.

Change 4 growth offers unmatched, tailored solutions to meet every client's needs and provides a proactive, hands-on and compassionate approach.

Visit www.Change4Growth.com for more information.

