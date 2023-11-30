Leading Travel Marketplace WINGIE Shares Tips for Having 26 Days Off While Taking 5 Days of Leave in 2024

DUBAI, UAE and BERLIN, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Excitement builds as vacation enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the approaching new year and the release of the Saudi public holiday calendar for 2024. For those who found it challenging to make the most of holidays in 2024, these tips will help to plan next holidays. Wingie.com, the leading marketplace in the MENA region, shared the highly anticipated holiday dates, paving the way for a generous 26-day vacation by utilizing just a 5-day leave.

Saudi Public Holidays Are Revealed, Save These Four Dates

Among these days, Founding Day falls on February 22, Thursday, the celebration of the Kingdom's history and establishment. By taking a one-day leave on February 21, which is a Wednesday, and combining it with the weekend, you can enjoy a total holiday duration of 4 days.

Eid al-Fitr occurs from April 9 to April 12, spanning from Wednesday to Saturday. By taking leave on April 7-8 (Sunday and Monday) and incorporating the weekends, total holiday duration extends to 9 days. Note that these dates may vary depending on the lunar sighting.

Eid al-Adha occurs from June 15 to June 19, covering Saturday to Wednesday. If you take a leave on June 20, Thursday, and include the weekends, the total holiday duration amounts to 9 days.

Finally, Saudi National Day is on September 23, which falls on a Monday in 2024. By taking a one-day leave on September 22, Sunday, and incorporating the weekend, the total holiday duration extends to 4 days.

About Wingie Enuygun Group

Wingie Enuygun Group is a popular travel marketplace in the MENA region focusing mainly on flights operating under wingie.com, sa.wingie.com, wingie.ae and enuygun.com domains. The company offers a range of products including flights, bus tickets, hotels, and rental cars. Wingie Enuygun Group has been one of the most innovative players in the MENA online travel space, with the aim of pioneering technological developments and leading the transformation of the travel industry with the approach of thinking digitally. Wingie.com is a leading flight booking platform with its inclusion in the development of virtual interlining for flights, offering a diverse range of airline tickets and other travel content to enhance the user experience by providing the best options.

Wingie.com is available in 6 languages, employs over 300 people, and has around 165 million visitors to its platforms annually.

