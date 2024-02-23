Leading the Wave: Taiwanese companies join forces to expand 5G Access Networking

TAIPEI, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, Taiwanese companies are coming together to accelerate the deployment in the FR2 market. Pegatron 5G, at the forefront of this collaborative effort, has chosen Aethertek, a Taiwanese Antenna-in-Modules (AiM) design house, and Metanoia, a leading Taiwanese System-on-chip IC design company, to propel its FR2 product line, supporting various frequency bands. In this collaborative effort, each company plays a crucial role in its respective field spanning from antenna array design to 5G O-RU SoC solution, including a complete SW stack, system-level integration, and thermal management. Pegatron 5G, Athertek & Metanoia have decided to enter a partnership. The collaboration will be officially showcased at MWC, featuring a Proof of Concept with an FR2 band n258, a 100MHz bandwidth, and a 64QAM modulation.

Athertek specializes in delivering innovative Antenna-in-Modules to Open Radio Unit (RU), CPE, FWA, and Small Cell System. From the inception of product design through the phases of development and production, Athertek stands ready to transcend conventional standards, bringing millimeter-wave connectivity to a new level in FR2 deployment. Beyond offering antenna regulatory-compliant solutions to FR2 markets, Athertek supports its customers with cost-effective millimeter-wave testing solutions, empowering them in research and development as well as production stages. This ensures efficient and reliable testing solutions that align with their needs.

Metanoia, as the sole Taiwanese 5G SoC company providing 5G Software Defined Radio Solutions, leverages cutting-edge technology and expertise in Semiconductor System-on-Chip (SoC) to deliver highly competitive 5G 2T2R Open Radio Unit (O-RU) Digital and RF chips. "Metanoia's market approach is to provide customers, such as Pegatron 5G, with semi-turnkey solutions for a broad range of wireless applications, including 5G FR1 and FR2 O-RU and Small Cell systems," says Didier Boivin, Metanoia Executive Vice President. "Our partnership with Aethertek and the use of their Antenna-in-Module ensures the precise configuration of Metanoia's FR2 O-RU for millimeter-wave carrier transmission".

This collaboration engages Pegatron 5G in assisting with the design and manufacturing aspects and in the end-to-end optimization of complex telecommunications systems.

About Athertek Technology



Aethertek, based in Taipei, Taiwan, is recognized as a premier test solution provider, distinguishing itself through an active role in accelerating FR2 deployment with its innovative antenna modules and providing cost-effective FR2 test solutions.

About Metanoia Communications, Inc.

Metanoia based in Hsinchu, Taiwan, has contributed to the development of several generations of semiconductor SoC solutions for wireline Broadband. It is now focusing on bringing new products to the 5G NR Markets.

About Pegatron 5G

Pegatron 5G is a provider of end-to-end comprehensive solutions. With extensive experience in product development and vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities, Pegatron established the O-RAN team in 2018. Drawing on our original design philosophy, Pegatron 5G is fully committed to developing products compliant with O-RAN specifications, including a family of 5G Radios, Servers, and Networking products.

