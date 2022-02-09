Leading Streetwear Retailer, SNIPES, Launches Poq-Powered Mobile Commerce Apps

SNIPES launches shopping apps with native mobile app provider to support its digital growth

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading sneaker and streetwear retailer, SNIPES , has launched poq-powered iOS and Android mobile apps to support the brand's digital growth in the US market.

SNIPES is an international brand focused on shaping and driving streetwear culture, while striving to find ways to support, empower and celebrate the communities it reaches through inclusive initiatives and activations. SNIPES' ever-growing list of talent and brand collaborations allows the brand to have both a local and global reach. Notable past partnerships have included limited-edition capsule collections for PlayStation with 21 Savage, apparel collections with DJ Khaled and, most recently, back-to-back limited edition adidas Forum releases with the Detroit Pistons.

SNIPES plans to continue expanding the brand through 2022 and beyond with additional highly anticipated upcoming sneaker releases, collabs, custom experiences and store installations. Through this new partnership with poq , SNIPES will widen its digital footprint by offering its customers a best-in-class mobile app shopping experience.

SNIPES will bring the latest styles in urban footwear, apparel and accessories for the entire family to these new iOS and Android mobile shopping apps built on the provider's cloud-based native retail mobile app platform.

Building on a recent ecommerce replatform investment with Salesforce Commerce Cloud, the company will take advantage of the accelerated speed to market using integrated, consolidated ecommerce product feeds, merchandising and account webviews with native mobile app account functionality. Additionally, integrations with providers like Perimeterx , and Forter will offer extended security to best support the growing expectations of today's mobile shopper.

The replatform will also offer SNIPES app customers a persistent login, wishlists, enhanced product discoverability, access to store raffles and exclusive marketing content, as well as product barcode scanning and store finder functionality to encourage customers to visit physical stores.

The retailer will also work with poq to optimize its app store marketing strategy and increase the discoverability and download conversions of the new mobile apps. Additionally, the apps provide SNIPES with a solid foundation designed to keep pace with rapid store growth and increased expectations of digital personalization and content-rich native app functionality.

Jenna Flateman Posner, Chief Digital Officer, SNIPES commented: "SNIPES has invested in a native mobile app for a number of reasons, but mainly due to the fact that an overwhelming majority of SNIPES digital consumers in the US market access snipesusa.com from their mobile devices. For SNIPES that was a huge indicator that now more than ever we must be mobile first."

Posner continued: "Building our app on the poq infrastructure allows us to serve and grow our customer base at a rapid pace by leveraging the collective value and mind-share of features driven by the entire poq client roster."

This Phase 1 deployment represents the first of several phases planned for the SNIPES app. Future planned phases include community-based features to enable customers to connect within the app and ultimately be rewarded for their advocacy. "SNIPES is excited to embark on this commerce-focused phase where we can validate the needs of our customers and continue to bring them the best experiences, access to the hottest sneakers and streetwear, while championing its thriving community," Posner concluded.

Helen Slaven, Chief Revenue Officer, poq added: "We're thrilled to welcome SNIPES into the poq appcommerce family. Having such a successful, on-trend retail brand choose our platform to maximize the value of its Salesforce Cloud Commerce investment is testament to our feature-rich capabilities and best-in-class development. We look forward to helping SNIPES become one of the many retail brands already tapping into huge appcommerce growth and deepening digital customer engagement and sales."

About poq

Poq is a MACH-certified cloud-based native mobile app platform that empowers brands and retailers to create outstanding shopping experiences. Anywhere. Poq-powered iOS and Android apps enable brands and retailers to build stronger brands, sell more both in-store and online, deepen customer loyalty and deliver highly relevant content, communications and rewards. Clients include global brands and retailers, such as Cotton On, Ardene, Cotton Traders, Hot Topic, Surfstitch, Card Factory, and more. To learn more, please visit poqcommerce.com .

About SNIPES

We live sneakers and streetwear. All Day! Every Day!

SNIPES is one of the most dynamic and fastest growing sneaker and streetwear retailers across the globe. Founded in Europe in 1998, SNIPES has distinguished itself not just by offering the latest fashion trends through exciting shopping experiences, but by driving and supporting youth and streetwear culture in its neighborhoods. Having established a strong presence along the East Coast and in the Midwest, SNIPES is rapidly expanding its signature retail and culture experience to the US.

SOURCE poq