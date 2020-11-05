Leading Power Digitalization: Huawei Launches Digital Power Club Global Tour

Global ICT energy consumption continues to increase, accounting for 2% of the global total electricity consumption, and is expected to reach 5% by 2030. Energy-saving is a top priority. Huawei Smart PV solution plays an important role in energy generation. Up to now, the total solar power generated with Huawei Smart PV solution has reached 296.5 billion kWh. Huawei Smart PV solution integrates digital information technologies and PV technologies and enables 3 to 5% more yields, to realize our vision and enable solar energy to become the main energy source for the future. In the Ningxia province of China where the world's largest 640 MWp agrivoltaic plant locates, Huawei Smart PV solution has helped to increase the vegetation coverage by 85% and to generate more than 3.8 billion kWh of electricity. Recently, Huawei Smart PV solution also contributes to the successful grid-connection of the 2.2 GW PV plant in China's Qinghai province, which is the world's largest single-site PV plant and also the world's first ultra-high voltage power line that delivers 100% renewable energy over long distances. Huawei provides 1.6 GW inverters for this project, and is the largest inverter contributors for this project.

More than 800 million people — 11% of the world's population — still live without reliable electricity. Huawei continues to invest in power digitalization and enables more green energy generation and power saving with digital technologies.

About Huawei FusionSolar

Huawei offers leading Smart PV solutions harnessing more than 30 years of expertise in digital information technology.

By integrating AI and Cloud, Huawei further incorporates many latest ICT technologies with PV for optimal power generation, thus making the solar power plant to be Highly Efficient, Safe & Reliable with Smart O&M and Grid Supporting capabilities and builds the foundation for solar to become the main energy source.

For solar energy users, Huawei launched advanced solution for C&I and residential customers based on the 'Optimal Electricity Cost and Active Safety' concept. By improving the utilization of solar power, Huawei has helped to power millions of residents and hundreds of industries globally.

Huawei will continue to innovate and enable renewable energy to empower each individual, home, and organization.

