Leading organizations in Asia-Pacific Lauded by the Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices

The award recipients were identified using Frost & Sullivan's proprietary, measurement-based methodology derived from extensive primary and secondary research, in-depth interviews, analysis, and industry benchmarking. Numerous award categories were carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and highlight emerging trends in Asia-Pacific. A detailed study was further conducted on each of the nominated companies, focusing on real-time performance indicators like market share, revenue growth, customer acquisitions, product/service value, and technology innovation. The companies that emerged represent outstanding leaders that are driving positive trends in the Asia-Pacific economy.

Twenty-three awards were presented and these were segmented into global, regional and national categories. Frost & Sullivan congratulates all recipients of the 2020 Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards.

Global & Regional titles 2020 Global Medical Gloves Technology Innovation Leadership Award Smart Glove Holdings 2020 Asia-Pacific Fixed Broadband Service Provider of the Year AIS Fibre 2020 Asia-Pacific Home Water Treatment Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award Amway 2020 Asia-Pacific Telecom Group of the Year Axiata Group Berhad 2020 Asia-Pacific Home Water Treatment Company of the Year Coway Co., Ltd. 2020 Asia-Pacific Web Application Firewall Vendor of the Year Imperva 2020 Asia-Pacific Customer Experience System Integrator of the Year NTT Ltd. 2020 Asia-Pacific Smart Lending Platform for the BFSI Industry Technology Innovation Leadership Award OneConnect 2020 Asia-Pacific Cloud Contact Center Service Provider of the Year Orange Business Services 2020 Asia-Pacific Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award Orange Business Services 2020 Asia-Pacific IoT Service Provider of the Year Orange Business Services 2020 Asia-Pacific Critical Power Infrastructure Vendor of the Year Schneider Electric 2020 Asia-Pacific UPS Company of the Year Schneider Electric 2020 Asia-Pacific Managed UC Services Provider of the Year Tata Communications 2020 Southeast Asia Unified Communications System Integrator of the Year NTT Ltd. Country Titles 2020 Australia Cloud Contact Center Services Enabling Technology Leadership Award ipSCAPE 2020 Indonesia CRO Customer Value Leadership Award PT. Prodia Diacro Laboratories 2020 Indonesia Emerging Logistics Technology Platform of the Year Waresix 2020 Indonesia Telecom Service Provider of the Year Telkom Indonesia 2020 Malaysia Emerging Hospital of the Year ParkCity Medical Centre 2020 Philippines Contact Center System Integrator of the Year NTT Ltd. 2020 Singapore Solar Power Company of the Year Sembcorp Solar 2020 South Korea Endpoint Security Vendor of the Year AhnLab, Inc.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Is your organization prepared for the next profound wave of industry convergence, disruptive technologies, increasing competitive intensity, Mega Trends, breakthrough best practices, changing customer dynamics, and emerging economies? Contact us: Start the discussion

Contact:

Kala Mani. S.

Best Practices Awards Branding – Asia-Pacific

Email: kala.manis@frost.com

Related Links

www.frost.com



SOURCE Frost & Sullivan