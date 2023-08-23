Leading Marketplace Wingie Reveals Most Popular Visa-Free and Visa on Arrival Countries for Saudi Arabia Passport Holders

DUBAI, UAE and BERLIN, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Wingie's Data, 40% of Saudi travelers booked flights to Cairo

Considerable expenses and time commitments associated with visa procedures occasionally result in travelers opting for visa-free or visa on arrival routes. For travelers from Saudi Arabia who wish to bypass the complexities of visa application processes, 47 countries are visa-free, while 46 countries allow Saudi travelers to obtain visa on arrival, according to Passport Index. Leading travel marketplace Wingie.com has provided insights into the most frequented routes that Saudi travelers can undertake from their country of origin, enjoying visa-free privileges.

According to Wingie's data, the most popular visa-free countries were Cairo, with 40% of bookings, UAE with 14%, Thailand with 9%, Philippines with 5%, and continues as Morocco, Georgia, Oman, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Jordan, Malaysia, and Qatar.

Of countries that require visa on arrival from Saudi Arabia, Türkiye was the most popular with 60% of bookings

Besides visa-free travel, Saudi Arabia passport holders also favor countries offering visa-on-arrival options. Among these countries, Türkiye emerged as the clear leader with 60% of bookings, showcasing the popularity of this vibrant destination among Saudi travelers. Indonesia secured the second spot with 17%, followed by Azerbaijan with 9% and Bangladesh with 7%. The list further extends to include Nepal, Maldives, and Iraq.

Wingie remains committed to making travel experiences more accessible and enjoyable for Saudi Arabian users. Wingie provides insights into the most frequented destinations of visa-free countries, to encourage more informed choices.

About Wingie Enuygun Group

Wingie Enuygun Group is a popular travel marketplace in the MENA region focusing mainly on flights operating under wingie.com, sa.wingie.com, wingie.ae and enuygun.com domains. The company offers a range of products including flights, bus tickets, hotels, and rental cars. Wingie Enuygun Group has been one of the most innovative players in the MENA online travel space, with the aim of pioneering technological developments and leading the transformation of the travel industry with the approach of thinking digitally. Wingie.com is a leading flight booking platform with its inclusion in the development of virtual interlining for flights, offering a diverse range of airline tickets and other travel content to enhance the user experience by providing the best options.

Wingie.com is available in 6 languages, employs over 300 people, and has around 165 million visitors to its platforms annually.

Media Contact:



Wingie

marketing@wingie.com

+1 4378883181

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2035421/Wingie_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Wingie