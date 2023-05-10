Leading growth consultancy announces three new appointments to support its global expansion

LONDON and BOSTON, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum ITSMA today announced the appointment of a Chair of the Board, David Silver, and new leadership appointments in North America and APAC region.

To help support its global client base, the firm has made two senior regional appointments. Julie Freeman, former Chief Marketing Officer of Tata Consulting Services Global Services business, joins as Consulting Director to lead its technology and services client practices in North America.

From left to right: Cate Sutherland, Julie Freeman, David Silver

Freeman brings an impressive track record in transforming go to market and developing growth strategies, having also held leadership positions at KPMG, Cognizant, and Accenture. Most recently she's supported the Private Equity sector with strategic advisory services.

"As a senior marketing leader, I've experienced firsthand passing the baton between suppliers to develop, align, and embed growth programs. There is a real need to partner with a firm that can help develop your strategy, align teams, tech, and processes, and embed these strategies into an organization." Freeman adds, "Momentum ITSMA has this end-to-end capability with its research, consulting, and learning services. I'm excited to partner with more of its clients to help analyze the needs of their customers, build go-to-market teams and optimize strategic account programs."

Freeman's appointment comes alongside the expansion of Momentum ITSMA's APAC office, with the relocation of one of its European leaders, Cate Sutherland. The firm has hosted membership events, designed ABM programs, and developed teams with learning programs in APAC over the last ten years, most recently working on a large transformation with Fujitsu.

Sutherland brings a wealth of proven expertise in partnering with clients to align teams and develop and embed growth programs.

"We are doing tremendous work with clients in Japan, India, Australia, and Singapore, and already support over 50 member firms in the region with events, research studies, and tools. I'm looking forward to taking my experience over the past few years from our European and North America clients into the APAC region," said Sutherland.

Momentum ITSMA CEO, Alisha Lyndon, adds, "Sales and marketing leaders are looking to manage growth as a top priority. With our growing team and our capabilities, we can help our clients uncover areas of growth, and work with them to capture that growth opportunity now and in the future."

Momentum ITSMA has also appointed a new Chair of the Board, David Silver. Silver sits on several boards as a non-executive director, and charity trustee, and brings over 24 years of experience working with companies and private equity firms in the financial services and professional services sectors – most recently as Head of European Investment Banking at Baird, a US investment bank.

"I feel very privileged to take on this role at such an exciting time for the team — the needs of Momentum ITSMA's clients, members, and people are changing rapidly. Momentum ITSMA is dealing with these changes in innovative and thoughtful ways, which will add significant impact to our clients' businesses." said Silver.

"David's long history of leadership, coupled with his experience advising global clients makes him an ideal person for this role. I look forward to working closely with David to continue to ensure Momentum ITSMA makes a positive impact for all stakeholders, including clients, members, and our people." said Alisha Lyndon, CEO of Momentum ITMSA.

Momentum ITSMA enables ambitious companies to achieve market-beating performance by winning, growing, and retaining the most valuable client relationships. Its research, consulting, and learning services help analyze the needs of clients, build go-to-market teams, and optimize strategic accounts to gain greater market share. Learn more about Momentum ITSMA at www.momentumitsma.com

