Leading Global Technology Expert Joins Fast-growing Cybersecurity Firm Onevinn

Stefan Schörling adds further global cloud security experience to Onevinn, a market leader in Microsoft cloud services and solutions

LONDON, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Onevinn, the leading Swedish provider of Microsoft cloud security services and solutions, today announces Stefan Schörling, Founder of MDR 365 has joined the company.

Stefan's business, focusing on Microsoft Threat Protection Services, helps customers maximize their efficiency and investments in IT with a focus on cloud and security and he will complement and enhance Onevinn's offering of security solutions for the cloud and mobile connected world.

Based in Sweden, Stefan brings more than 20 years of experience working in the IT sector. He is widely recognised as a technology expert and knowledge sharer within the industry and holds a Microsoft MVP (Most Valued Professional) award. He is also CISSP Certificated, among other Microsoft Certificates, and is a Microsoft Certified Trainer.

Stefan joins Onevinn as the firm continues its strong growth providing enterprises with outstanding cybersecurity services and products, with particular recent demand during the global COVID-19 outbreak which has put additional strain on businesses and organisations.

Onevinn, which will now have three Microsoft MVPs within its workforce, is part of the Haven Cyber Technologies Group, the leading pure play cybersecurity provider in Europe led by C5 Capital, the specialist investment firm that exclusively invests in the secure data ecosystem, including cybersecurity, AI, cloud and space.

Onevinn is a proud member of The Cyber Alliance to Defend our Healthcare, which was launched by C5 Capital in March 2020 to provide a worldwide industry response following an unprecedented series of attacks on the healthcare sector during the pandemic.

Claes Kruse, Founder and CEO of Onevinn commented: "Stefan is an important addition to the Onevinn team. With cybersecurity a key issue for every business, we're confident that Stefan's knowledge, experience and standing in the industry will perfectly complement Onevinn's mission to help companies tackle today's rapidly evolving cyber threats."

Stefan Schörling added: "Onevinn has a great reputation and market position and I am delighted to join such an experienced and passionate team. I look forward to helping build on OneVinn's already strong growth."

About Onevinn

Onevinn is a Swedish Microsoft cloud services and solutions market leader that enables intelligent security solutions for the cloud and mobile connected world.

https://www.onevinn.se/

About MDR 365

A swedish company focusing on Microsoft Threat Protection Services, helping customers maximize their efficiency and investments in IT with a focus on cloud and security.

About Haven Cyber Technologies Group

Haven Cyber Technologies is a pan-European industrial holding which is focused on creating a European champion in Managed Security Solution Providers (MSSP) for enterprise customers. Haven brings together a network of organisations onto its platform, enabling it to offer a bespoke product suite to each client. Companies within Haven maintain their own brands and management and benefit from innovation across the platform, which focuses on cloud computing, machine learning and automation and also provides companies with world-class talent and mentorship.

Haven is headquartered in Luxemburg and was launched in October 2018.

http://www.havencyber.com/



About C5 Capital

C5 Capital Limited (C5) is a global specialist investment firm that exclusively invests in the secure data ecosystem, including cyber security, cloud, AI and space. The firm is dedicated to nurturing a secure digital future with an investment strategy that is based on building long-term relationships with innovative companies that share in our mission.

www.c5capital.com

