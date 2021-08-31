Leading Global Influencer Marketing Agency, MG Empower acquired by US-headquartered Amyris, Inc.

Founded by Maira Genovese in 2017, MG Empower is the influencer marketing and digital innovation partner to some of the world's most influential brands, including Amyris, Bumble, Chopard, StarzPlay, Deliveroo and TikTok Bytedance.

From its global headquarters in London and operating across five continents, the agency has built a powerful proprietary influencer CRM and a network of over 1 million influencers, producing innovative, award-winning influencer marketing campaigns that have reached over a billion people.

MG Empower has generated multimillion-pound annual revenues, doubling consecutively year-on-year for the past three years.

A Unique Operating Model

Amyris, Inc's acquisition of MG Empower represents its continued investment in the future of marketing innovation by establishing a unique operating model that places digital technology and influencer marketing at the core of its future growth strategy, which is underpinned by the appointment of MG Empower's founder, Maira Genovese, to the Executive Board.

MG Empower will operate as an independent entity within Amyris, Inc. and will continue to serve and expand its broad portfolio of international clients. Maira Genovese will assume the role of President, and John Melo, Director, President & Chief Executive Officer at Amyris and Anne Myong, will join MG Empower as directors.

John Melo, President and Chief Executive Officer, Amyris, commented: "It is with great pleasure that we welcome Maira Genovese and her team at MG Empower to the Amyris family. We are committed to developing a best-in-class platform to serve the world's most influential brands, to drive the future of brand marketing powered by digital innovation and in MG Empower, we have found the perfect partner to realise our collective ambition."

Building For the Future

MG Empower has changed the way brands behave, disrupting the traditional marketing model and generating exceptional results by capitalizing on rapidly evolving customer preferences for content and communication. The acquisition by Amyris will support the expansion of MG Empower's global footprint, its ability to scale new business lines and invest in developing its proprietary technology.

Maira Genovese, President, MG Empower, commented: "I am delighted to join John Melo and his team at Amyris, whose expertise in unlocking brands of the future through state-of-the-art innovation and with no compromise to people and planet, is unmatched. Our shared vision and values provide a robust foundation from which to scale a unique operating model that retains independence for both the respective Amyris and MG Empower's businesses and provide exceptional influencer marketing innovation to the world's most influential brands."

Ms Genovese continued: "MG Empower is on a mission. Our journey began with an opportunity to mobilize the then rising phenomenon of the 'influencer.' Today, we transition from influencer marketing agency to global digital innovation powerhouse - I couldn't be prouder of the team."

Prior to founding MG Empower, Maira Genovese enjoyed a successful track record in marketing and communications in her native Brazil and Europe for global brands, including American Express, Kering, and Value Retail.

About Amyris

Amyris (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a science and technology leader in the research, development, and production of sustainable ingredients for the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets. Amyris uses an impressive array of exclusive technologies, including state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics, and artificial intelligence. Our ingredients are included in over 3,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 200 million consumers. Amyris is proud to own and operate a family of consumer brands - all built around its No Compromise® promise of clean ingredients: Biossance® clean beauty skincare, Pipette® clean baby skincare, and Purecane™, a zero-calorie sweetener naturally derived from sugarcane. For more information, please visit www.amyris.com.

Amyris, the Amyris logo, No Compromise, Biossance, Pipette, and Purecane are trademarks or registered trademarks of Amyris, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

About MG Empower

MG Empower is a global creative agency for digital influencer marketing and the partner of choice for influential brands, including Amyris Inc, Bumble, Chopard, StarzPlay, Deliveroo and TikTok Bytedance.

Founded in 2017 by marketing visionary Maira Genovese and operating from its headquarters in London, MG Empower provides digital influencer marketing services to the world's most innovative brands, connecting them purposefully with audiences in over 40 international territories, generating localised impact in over 17 languages. For more information, please visit www.mgempower.com.

