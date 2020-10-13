Leading Edge Forum Appoints Dr Alexandra Kokkonen to its Research & Advisory Team

LONDON, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global research and thought leadership organisation, Leading Edge Forum (LEF), has today announced that Dr Alexandra Kokkonen PhD, DBA, FCMA, has joined the organisation from KPMG where she held the role of management consultant in CIO Advisory and Corporate Technology Enablement. Kokkonen brings extensive international and multi-industry experience established over a 25+ year career, specialising across a number of areas including organisational change and business transformation.

In her advisory role at LEF, Kokkonen will be sharing her cross functional and multi-disciplinary expertise garnered from working with blue chip organisations that include Vodafone, Johnson & Johnson, Unilever, Nokia, Deutsche Bank, Singapore Airlines, Jaguar Land Rover, and BP.

"Current events present companies with an opportunity to reap a greater share of dividends from their digital investments and more chances to capitalise on the data they've worked so hard to collect and curate," explained Richard Davies, MD, Leading Edge Forum. "Alex's wealth of advisory experience is going to be a significant asset to our team as customers increasingly ask us to help challenge and shape their current thinking and contribute to the acceleration of their transformation agendas."

Commenting on her appointment Kokkonen said, "Competitive threats mean the need for business transformation is becoming more urgent and companies have a lot of work to do. I am delighted to be part of LEF's eminent team that is helping some of the world's leading organisations accelerate business outcomes through technology-enabled change."

Kokkonen is a Fellow of CIMA and Fellow of the Australian Institute of Management, holding a PhD in Information Systems: BPM, Doctorate in Business Administration (DBA): Org. Change, MBA: Strategy, M.Ed. (Leadership and Management), and Master of Applied Social Science (Counseling).

About LEF

Leading Edge Forum is one of the world's leading cross-industry think-tanks and is dedicated to helping clients reimagine their organisations and leadership for a tech-driven future. It has been evaluating major digital technology developments and shifts for over 30 years – and delivering insights on how these will redefine industries, organisations and the individuals that work within them. Learn more at https://www.leadingedgeforum.com

For further information please contact:

Company contact:

Gareth Scragg

Leading Edge Forum

gareth.scragg@leadingedgeforum.com

+44 (0) 7710 182613

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/886703/Leading_Edge_Forum_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Leading Edge Forum (LEF)