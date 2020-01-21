Leading Digital Healthcare Agency, Pulse, Selected to Innovate Award-winning Diabetes Education Programme

LONDON, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diabetes Professional Care Charity of the year, X-PERT Health, has appointed digital healthcare agency, Pulse, to transform their ground-breaking diabetes education programme onto a digital platform.

The new platform, which will be accessible via an app or website, will enable X-PERT Health to scale up its current group based programme, allowing hundreds of thousands more patients to develop the knowledge, understanding and confidence to make lifestyle changes to prevent or manage Type 2 diabetes, further strengthening X-PERT Health's 'educate not medicate' philosophy.

The educational content will be interactive and engaging, including animated videos, games and quizzes to support discovery learning in a fun and easy-to-use way. The digital programme will also include features such as real-time tracking for diet, physical activity, health results, medication requirement and mood and sleep - helping users to manage and improve their lifestyle and health. This information can then be shared with the users' healthcare professional as part of their regular check-up.

Users will also have continued support from a 24/7 chatbot; group chats; access to the X-PERT health forum, and the ability to book a call with an X-PERT Health coach. In addition, users will be able to access a large database of recipes, tailored for patients with Type 2 diabetes, and they will also be able to submit their own recipes which can be shared with other patients.

X-PERT Health Founder, Dr Trudi Deakin, said:

"The X-PERT Programmes have reached and benefitted over 300,000 patients through collaborations with the NHS, for over a decade. We selected Pulse to help us seize the opportunity in this digital age to overcome accessibility barriers to structured education by releasing a truly innovative means of delivering our evidence based programme at scale: X-PERT Health Diabetes Digital. This programme encompasses behaviour change philosophies, lifestyle change and state-of-the-art integrations and functionalities to meet the needs of the patients and improve overall health and wellbeing."

Pulse Chief Digital Officer, Leo Miller, added:

"We're delighted to have been chosen to take X-PERT Health's diabetes education programme into the digital space, and we are very much looking forward to working together with the X-PERT Health team to support patients in preventing or managing Type 2 diabetes."

About X-PERT Health

About X-PERT Health

Dr Trudi Deakin developed the X-PERT Diabetes: Prevention and Management Programme following hosting a range of focus groups with patients who felt standard care was not equipping them with the knowledge, skills and confidence to self-manage their condition. This group based programme utilises a range of visual aids and uses a discovery learning ethos to drive education, behaviour change and self-management. The programme has been shown to be effective in a randomized controlled trial setting and has been deployed across the NHS for over a decade, benefitting over 300,000 patients throughout this time. Currently around 600 trained healthcare professionals deliver the X-PERT programmes across 77 NHS organisations and internationally in Australia, the US, Bermuda, Zambia and Abdu Dhabi.

The programme is being launched as a digital platform to improve accessibility and enable more patients to benefit from X-PERT education that will improve health and wellbeing.

About Pulse

Healthcare agency Pulse is a leading agency within the healthcare and life sciences space, partnering with global companies, delivering ground-breaking digital experiences for healthcare professionals and patients.

