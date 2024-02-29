Leading Crypto Exchange Bybit Hits Record Spot Trading Volume

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume, hit $71.5B in trading volume yesterday, just 7% under the exchange's record $77B daily trading volume, which was set during the 2021 crypto bullrun.

On Feb. 28, Bybit saw $62.6B in Futures volume, $8.7B in Spot (a record for Spot volume), with Options taking the rest. Bybit now sits second in CoinGecko's Trust and Volume rankings.

The global exchange has experienced rapid growth as its reputation for stability and security has spread. Bybit's split-second trading engine is paired with multi-level security protocols, advanced encryption technology, and strict anti-money laundering procedures, making it a top choice for smart trader and institutions alike.

"We at the Crypto Ark are on a mission to make this new asset class as widely available as possible through our intuitive platform," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO. "Now, we're seeing large inflows and smart money is moving fast. With the Bitcoin halving just around the corner, Bitcoin is proving itself as an institutional asset, a hedge against economic uncertainty, and a vote for financial freedom."

