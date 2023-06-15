Leading Carsharing Service GetGo Selects Solace to Support Rapid Growth and International Expansion

GetGo2.0 to be underpinned by cloud-based event mesh, routing real-time information between applications and microservices for expedited service delivery

SINGAPORE, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Solace, the leading enabler of event-driven architecture (EDA) for real-time enterprises, announced today that GetGo, Singapore's largest and fastest-growing carsharing platform, is using Solace PubSub+ Platform to help them effectively deliver an ecosystem where mobility is shared and sustainable for all.

GetGo lets users unlock cars with their mobile app and pay by the hour, with no deposit or membership fees required. This requires a sophisticated way to authenticate customers and collect payments. To date, GetGo has relied on a monolithic system that uses APIs to integrate a variety of services for functions like authentication (SingPass and Jumio) and payments (DBS PayLah! and others).

"We needed to modernize our system to accommodate rapid growth in terms of our user base and requests per second, and to introduce new features and capabilities swiftly as we scale and expand internationally," said Malik Badaruddin, CTO, GetGo. "We knew we wanted to build it in the cloud, on AWS specifically, and we needed a powerful information distribution backbone. We evaluated several EDAs and streaming technologies available in the AWS Marketplace such as Confluent's Apache Kafka, RabbitMQ and Solace PubSub+ for the strategic initiative we call GetGo2.0."

The goal of GetGo2.0 is to decouple applications by replacing fixed connections and request/reply interactions with a flexible data sharing platform called an event mesh, which lets systems share information in real-time using a variety of open APIs and protocols such as REST and MQTT.

"We chose Solace PubSub+ Platform to serve as the backbone of GetGo2.0 because it gives us greater flexibility than other EDA options," added Badaruddin. "We value the ability to send information exactly where it's needed with sophisticated topics and wildcard subscriptions, and to exchange information using exchange patterns including publish/subscribe, point-to-point and request/reply."

The cloud-based event mesh GetGo is building with PubSub+ Platform will act as an intermediary between all of their applications and microservices, so they can efficiently route real-time information throughout their enterprise while still using ubiquitous REST calls to interact with remote microservices outside their walls.

GetGo has started deploying PubSub+ Platform in AWS and expects to be in production in the second half of 2023, with future plans for expansion into other countries.

"We admire GetGo's mission of making mobility easy and sustainable, and are proud that our technology is helping them achieve it by enabling the efficient distribution of real-time information across their organization," said Danny Papadatos, Regional VP Middle East, Asia Pacific and Japan, Solace.

The software was purchased on a subscription basis from the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace , which helped to significantly shorten procurement cycles.

About GetGo

GetGo is the largest carsharing service in Singapore, with over 2,400 cars across 1,500 locations island wide, and growing. Learn more at https://getgo.sg/

About Solace

Solace helps enterprises become modern and real-time by giving them everything they need to make their business operations and customer interactions event driven. With PubSub+, the market's first and only event management platform, the company provides a comprehensive way to create, document, discover and stream events from where they are produced to where they need to be consumed – securely, reliably, quickly, and guaranteed. Established enterprises such as SAP, Barclays and the Royal Bank of Canada, multinational automobile manufacturers such as Groupe Renault and Groupe PSA, and industry disruptors such as Jio use Solace's advanced event broker technologies to modernize legacy applications, deploy modern microservices, and build an event mesh to support their hybrid cloud, multi-cloud and IoT architectures. Learn more at solace.com .

