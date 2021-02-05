Leading Broker IronFX Announces Launch of New Affiliate Website

The primary goal during the redesign process was to update and expand the services available to affiliates as well as create a more valuable, user-centric and responsive resource across all platforms and devices.

The affiliate website aims at attracting new and current affiliates and offers exciting new payment plans, commissions and bonuses to reward affiliates. Affiliates will be spoiled for choice as they can receive weekly commission payouts, CPA up to $1,500, rebates up to $15 per lot, and 6 payout plans to choose from. There is also dedicated support from a team of experts on education, marketing and how to set up their business. A comprehensive media studio and various marketing tools are also available to assist them to fully build their brand and shape their marketing strategy.*

Attractive bonuses are also available, including a $1,000 sign up bonus and a 30% commission bonus.*

The Head of Affiliates said:

"We are thrilled to launch the new website and firmly believe it will serve as a useful and informative portal for affiliate clients and businesses to get to know our product, before they join us and begin to benefit from our range of bespoke services. We are pleased to say that up until now we have paid out $35m in commissions and the program boasts of a 40% conversion rate. Why be better, when you can be the best!"

For more information on IronFX Affiliates, and the numerous services available to businesses, please visit https://affiliates.ironfx.com/en

All trading involves risk. It is possible to lose all your capital.

*All payment plans & bonuses are subject to terms and conditions

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1433766/IronFX.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1216050/IronFX_Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://affiliates.ironfx.com/



SOURCE IronFX