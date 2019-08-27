Leading brands are improving problem resolution and guest recovery with advanced case management from SMG

KANSAS CITY, Missouri, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Management Group (SMG), a global customer, patient and employee experience management partner to more than 500 brands, has introduced a host of new enhancements to its case management technology. Case management is designed to help brands resolve customer issues, close the loop and drive brand loyalty.

For a rapidly expanding brand like Nothing Bundt Cakes, superior guest service is paramount for continued and sustained growth. With more than 300 bakeries across the United States and Canada, Nothing Bundt Cakes wanted a more efficient way to manage guest feedback and quickly address guest concerns.

"Excellent guest service is our top priority at Nothing Bundt Cakes, and as we grow, we want to make sure that we are still able to treat every guest with care and let them know they are important to us," said Nothing Bundt Cakes Director of Operations Kelly Zwolinski. "The smg360 platform helps us be even more responsive and timely when a guest reaches out."

And they're not alone. Top-performing brands understand the importance of closing the loop to build stronger customer relationships and drive brand loyalty. To help brands empower employees with guest recovery tools, resolve customer issues quickly and improve problem resolution, SMG has introduced a host of new case management enhancements:

In-platform response – The smg360 platform helps users close the loop via email, making it easier to connect with customers and provide visibility into recovery conversations

– The smg360 platform helps users close the loop via email, making it easier to connect with customers and provide visibility into recovery conversations Scripted response – Pre-scripted email templates allow brands to create approved, consistent messaging so employees can quickly respond to customers

Pre-scripted email templates allow brands to create approved, consistent messaging so employees can quickly respond to customers Case reassignment – With the ability to reassign cases to a different group or unit, brands can ensure the right person is notified and can respond quickly

– With the ability to reassign cases to a different group or unit, brands can ensure the right person is notified and can respond quickly Complete case histories – Holistic views of case histories give users the information they need to tailor correspondence for current and future cases

"Leading brands know that when they don't get it right, it's how and when they respond that has the most impact with customers," said Ken White, SMG Chief Operating Officer. "With an increasing number of customer feedback channels, smg360 is a comprehensive solution for automating and managing cases, making it easier for brands to close the loop with at-risk customers and positively impact the bottom line."

About Service Management Group

SMG inspires experiences that improve people's lives. We are a catalyst for change, providing actionable customer, patient, and employee insights that boost loyalty and drive business outcomes. Our unique model puts a dual focus on platform technology and professional services—making it easier to collect, analyze, and share feedback and behavioral data across the enterprise. To learn more about our customer experience management, employee experience, and brand research solutions, visit www.smg.com.

Media Contact:

Paul Arnhold

o: 816-448-4517 | m: 816-214-7783

parnhold@smg.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/329704/Service_Management_Group_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.smg.com



SOURCE Service Management Group