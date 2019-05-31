Leading Banks Share Successes and Lessons Learned on the Road to Self-driving Finance™ at Personetics' Global User Conference

Presentations by leading banks from six different countries highlight significant increases in customer engagement, satisfaction, and financial wellbeing resulting from personalized insights, advice, and automation integrated into everyday banking

NEW YORK, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 40 representatives of the world's most innovative banks gathered last week in New York for the Personetics User Conference – The Road to Self-Driving Finance™.

Featured presentations by AXA Banque (France), BGL BNP Paribas (Luxemburg), Huntington (US), Metro Bank (UK), RBC (Canada), United Overseas Bank (Singapore) and US Bank demonstrated measurable impact on customer engagement, satisfaction, and financial wellbeing realized by over 65 million bank customers worldwide:

Personetics User Conference: The Road to Self-Driving Finance

After launching NOMI Budgets, RBC is reporting that customers have embraced the solution with open arms – setting over 230,000 budgets in just one month. This is in addition to hundreds of millions NOMI Insights that have been accessed by RBC customers and substantial savings that have been accumulated by customers using NOMI Find & Save over the past 18 months.

Metro Bank in the UK has seen great success with Insights which it launched last year. Over 85% of customers have rated insights 4 or 5 out of 5 stars. Insights has also contributed to greater overall satisfaction from the Metro Bank mobile app, which is now rated 4.8 out of 5 in the app store.

Singapore -based United Overseas Bank (UOB) launched its millennial-focused digital-only bank TMRW in Thailand earlier this year, using AI-powered insights to drive engagement and seeing clickthrough rates over 50%.

Some of the common threads and key takeaways that have emerged from over 20 sessions presented at the conference include:

There is a growing number of banks on the road to Self-Driving Finance, with more banks all over the world realizing that helping customers manage their money is a critical to keeping the banking relevant.

Personalized insights drive engagement and trust: banks that make them part of the customer's everyday digital banking experience are seeing substantial increase in mobile and online engagement and high satisfaction levels with the insights delivered.

Bank customers expect and embrace personalized advice and automated functions to help them save more, reduce their debt, and invest towards long-term goals. We're just at the beginning of the road with automation, but early results are promising and the potential for real impact on customers' financial wellbeing is great.

Self-Driving Finance is not only for consumers – small businesses have significant needs for simplified day-to-day banking, forward-looking cashflow management, and prescriptive advice to ensure liquidity and support future growth.

