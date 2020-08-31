Leading AI Chipmaker Hailo Opens Japan Subsidiary to Support Growing Asia-Pacific Client Base, Expand International Reach

Company accelerates global expansion with establishment of Hailo Japan G.K. in Tokyo, appoints former Sony executive Hiro Uchida as President

TOKYO and TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hailo, the leading AI chipmaker delivering unprecedented performance to edge devices, today announced its international expansion in Japan with the establishment of Hailo Japan G.K., a wholly owned subsidiary located in Tokyo. Hiro Uchida, a former Sony executive, has been appointed President to lead the operation.

The new subsidiary is part of Hailo's ongoing growth strategy, including strengthening partnerships and relationships with existing customers in Japan and expanding into Asia-Pacific markets. In response to growing demand from Japanese customers developing products requiring AI technology at the edge, the new subsidiary will allow Hailo to better serve current customers and continue to grow in market segments such as automotive, smart cities, smart retail, smart homes, industry 4.0, and beyond.

The expansion comes in the wake of Hailo's $60 million Series B funding round, in which Japanese Corporation NEC – a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies – joined as a strategic investor. Hailo also recently established key partnerships with Socionext, a major provider of advanced SoC solutions for video and imaging systems headquartered in Japan, and Foxconn, a global leader in smart manufacturing, to launch a next-generation AI processing solution for video analytics at the edge.

Hailo's specialized Hailo-8™ Deep Learning Processor delivers unprecedented performance to edge devices. Featuring up to 26 Tera Operations Per Second (TOPS), the chip is built with an innovative architecture that enables edge devices to run sophisticated deep learning applications that could previously only run on the cloud. Its advanced structure translates into higher performance, lower power, and minimal latency, enabling enhanced privacy and better reliability for smart devices operating at the edge.

"I am excited to be part of Hailo's team and am looking forward to building a strong foundation to lead our business development in this pivotal arena," said Hiro Uchida. "There is no doubt that deep learning at the edge will be embedded in almost all of the products and services we use on a daily basis, while providing us with improved safety and better quality of life. Hailo is spearheading the next generation of deep learning and I look forward to working closely with our customers and partners to innovate industries across the board."

Hiro Uchida brings 30+ years of experience as a technology and business leader, including helping build Sony's Corporate Venture Capital fund (Strategic Venture Investment) and investing in innovative startups worldwide. After serving in multiple management and operational positions at Sony, Hiro Uchida held key positions at innovative tech companies including as President of SiTime KK and President of Tessera Technologies Japan GK.

"We look forward to expanding Hailo's presence in the Asia-Pacific region, which continues to show significant growth in the AI sector," said Orr Danon, CEO of Hailo. "Our new subsidiary in Japan will enable us to strengthen relationships and collaborations with our Japanese-based customers and partners, and to create new opportunities together. Many of the world's leading companies integrating Artificial Intelligence into their edge devices are based in Japan, and we are excited to empower their products with our groundbreaking Hailo-8 Deep Learning chip. Hiro Uchida's leadership, rich experience, innovative spirit and in-depth knowledge of the business/technology ecosystem will allow us to enhance our presence in the Japanese market."

