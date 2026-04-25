Leading a New Era of Family Mobility! CHERY TIGGO V, the 3-in-1 Family Vehicle, Debuts at AutoChina2026

BEIJING, April 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 24, the 18th AutoChina2026 officially kicked off. CHERY brand made a stunning debut with TIGGO V, the first transformable multi-purpose family SUV in the TIGGO family. As a groundbreaking model that fills the gap in the global multi-purpose vehicle segment, TIGGO V delivers more flexible and practical mobility solutions for family users worldwide.

Jeff ZHANG, CEO of CHERY Brand Unveils the Tiggo V

CEO of CHERY Brand Jeff ZHANG, stated that all innovations of the brand are rooted in the original aspiration of For Family. This is not a slogan, but a commitment to protecting family travel with reliable quality and warm-hearted technology, and TIGGO V is the concrete realization of this promise. The letter "V" in the model name carries three core meanings: Versatility, Value, and Victory, representing that this single vehicle adapts to all scenarios for the whole family, eases burdens for households, and accompanies families toward a better life.

TIGGO V can switch freely among three modes: SUV, MPV, and PUP. In SUV mode, it has a ground clearance of 220mm. The PHEV version has a wading depth of 700mm, while the ICE version has 650mm. Paired with APA (Automatic Parking Assist) & RPA (Remote Parking Assist) intelligent parking technology, it balances high passability and intelligent mobility. In MPV mode, the 2800mm wheelbase creates a true 3-row 7-seat layout. The 42 storage spaces and N95 healthy cabin ensure all-round comfort. In PUP mode, the quick-detach barrier expands loading capacity, and original factory kits can adapt to outdoor and cargo scenarios without additional modification.

Powered by CHERY's sixth - generation Chery Super Hybrid (CSH) efficient hybrid system, TIGGO V achieves an ideal balance between strong power and low fuel consumption, while the high-clearance chassis adapts to all road conditions. As the first all-round family-oriented model launched after the "2030 Ten-Million Family Letters Plan", TIGGO V practices the For Family philosophy through scenario-based innovation, helping CHERY further consolidate its presence in the global family mobility market.

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