Leaders Appoints Blackbird as Video Production Partner for Leaders Week London 2019

LONDON, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbird plc (AIM: BIRD), developer and seller of the market-leading cloud video editing platform Blackbird, has been appointed video production partners for Leaders Week London 2019.

Each year, Leaders Week London brings together around 3000 leaders in sport, technology and entertainment for a series of knowledge-sharing, experiential, networking and social events. Director level executives from global brands, broadcasters, clubs, franchises, leagues, federations, agencies and industry service providers will attend the 'Experience The Future Of Sport' themed show during a series of events held across London from 7 to 10 October.

The Blackbird cloud video platform will be used by Leaders' production team to rapidly clip, edit and publish highlights from the stage to its social channels Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn during the show. Events Blackbird will produce and publish content for include The Sport Business Summit at Twickenham Stadium and The Leaders Sports Awards at the Natural History Museum.

Simon Thomlinson, Head of Partnerships at Leaders, said: "The distribution of real time highlights from the stage is a vital component of our social output during Leaders Week, so we're delighted to be working with Blackbird on our video production this year. Their lightning-fast editing and distribution platform will support us on maximizing our social reach throughout the week."

Adrian Lambert, Marketing Director of Blackbird, said: "Leaders Week is a must-attend event for the world's leading sports organisations and change-makers and it's a privilege to be chosen as the event's official video production partner. We look forward to delivering engaging highlights fast to Leaders' online channels, just as we do every day for a wide array of clients in sports, news and other sectors."

Blackbird is the world's only video editing platform developed from the ground up specifically for the cloud. Delivering unbeatable speed, scalability and quality of editing tools and video output, Blackbird is accessed through any browser, easy to learn and needs only limited bandwidth to use. Blackbird delivers significant productivity and efficiency benefits to any enterprise-level organisation working with video.

Blackbird drives major awareness, engagement and reach for companies and brands in the sports, esports, news, entertainment, enterprise and public sectors. Customers include IMG, Deltatre, MSG Networks, Peloton, TownNews, A+E Networks and the U.S Department of State.

About Blackbird plc

Blackbird operates in the fast-growing SaaS and cloud video market, and has created the world's most advanced suite of cloud-native computing applications for video, all underpinned by its lightning-fast codec. Blackbird's patented technology allows for frame accurate navigation, playback, viewing and editing in the cloud. Blackbird underpins multiple applications, which are used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, esports, live events and content owners, post-production houses, other mass market digital video channels and corporations.

Since it is cloud-native, Blackbird removes the need for costly, high end workstations and can be used from almost anywhere on almost any device. It also allows full visibility on multi-location digital content, improves time to market for live content such as video clips and highlights for social media distribution, and ultimately results in much more effective monetisation.

Blackbird® is a registered trademark of Blackbird plc.

