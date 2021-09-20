Leadec acquires UK service specialist "Partners in Hygiene"

"Hygiene services are well aligned to our strongest UK service line of technical cleaning. PiH's experience within food factories in northern UK ideally complements our strategic diversification into the F&B industry and the sharpening of our portfolio in the manufacturing industry," says Georgi Tschumburidse, Senior Vice President Operations Leadec Eastern Europe/UK.

Partners in Hygiene was founded in 2006 and is specialized in high-standard hygiene services for the food and beverage industry. More than 300 employees provide services in the areas of food factory hygiene, kitchen deep cleaning, periodic environmental cleaning and ventilation cleaning. Customers include many food manufacturers based in the north of England and Scotland. Thus, the company serves one of the most demanding industries.

Diversification of UK portfolio

Leadec has been present in the UK since 1999 and currently employs around 1,500 people here. The operations of PiH as well as its teams at the 14 sites across the UK will be maintained.

"We have found a strong partner in Leadec. PiH is firmly established in the UK food industry; Leadec, in turn, has a global presence and strong technical expertise, including Production Equipment Maintenance and Facility Management. The acquisition will enable us to grow further," says Peter Barker, one of the three managing directors of PiH.

