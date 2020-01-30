Le Trio Joubran perform Christmas concert in St. Francis Chapel at the Church of Nativity

In cooperation with the Custody of the Holy Land and with the support of Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC) , the Bethlehem Development Foundation (BDF) and the Bank of Palestine (BoP), Le Trio Joubran were able to raise $3200. With the proceeds of the Christmas concert, presents were purchased for 80 children at the School of Joy in Beit Sahour, Palestine and for the Children Without Borders charity foundation in Bethlehem, Palestine.

The School of Joy's mission is to rehabilitate children with learning difficulties by educating them for greater self-sufficiency and independent living and enabling them to be productive members of their society.

Children Without Borders (CWB) is a Palestinian non-governmental organization that focuses on the growth and education of children through non-traditional and extracurricular activities such as sports and literature.

Le Trio Gibran value supporting humanitarian campaigns as part of their social responsibility and trust that their music should honor the ongoing struggle of the Palestinian people for recognition and liberation. They have received coveted awards at the International Film Festival in Dubai in the "Best Music Score" Category in 2009 and 2012 as well as the Order of Merit and Excellence from the Palestinian National Authority in 2013.

"Le Trio Joubran continue to create mesmerizing music through combining musical worlds from both the East and the West and merging world class oriental musical with arabesque tunes and traditional Palestinian Christmas carols. The Palestinian masters of oud are amalgamating music and are creating a language where the past and the future can gracefully meet. Their continued development and excellence and their support for the local community intersect with BDF's vision and mission. Therefore, BDF will continue to support such initiatives and engage local talent in developing Bethlehem for generations to come, spreading the message of love, peace and tranquility." Mazen Karam - Managing Director of the Bethlehem Development Foundation

About the Bethlehem Development Foundation

The Bethlehem Development Foundation (BDF) was established by the late Said T. Khoury, cofounder of Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC), as the implementation arm of the Bethlehem Development Initiative that aims to transform Bethlehem into a vibrant international spiritual destination with a sustainable economy and infrastructure to make it more accommodating to the needs of its current residents, pilgrims and tourists. To implement this vision, a group of International and Palestinian philanthropists established a non-governmental organization called the Bethlehem Development Foundation in May 2012.

About Consolidated Contractors Company

Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC), is a global leader in the engineering and construction industry. Established in 1952 and operating worldwide, CCC has provided more than 65 years of project management, engineering, procurement and construction services to the industry, is currently engaged in 40 ongoing projects globally, and employs around 120,000 people internationally.

CCC's construction operations span the globe including the CIS, Africa, Australasia and the GCC as well as other countries in the Middle East. CCC's partners include some of the most reputable engineering and construction companies in the World including Bechtel, Fluor, KBR, ABB, Chiyoda, JGC, Linde, Tecnicas Reunidas, Thyssen Krupp, Hochtief, Technip, and Saipem to name a few.

Consolidated Contractors Company is a founding member and contributes to the Partnering against Corruption Initiative (PACI) of the World Economic Forum, along with the UN Global Compact, to ensure business ethics, anti-bribery policies and sustainable growth in all forms of its operations.

