LE DU IN BANGKOK CLAIMS NO.1 SPOT AT ASIA'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS 2023

For the full 1-50 list, please refer to the accompanying document or scroll to the bottom of this release.

SINGAPORE, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Le Du in Bangkok has secured the coveted No.1 spot at Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, announced at a live awards ceremony which took place today in Singapore. Hosted in collaboration with destination partner Singapore Tourism Board, this is the first full-scale gathering of the region's gastronomic community since 2019.

Created from the votes of the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Academy, an influential gender-balanced group of more than 300 leaders made up of food writers and critics, chefs, restaurateurs and regional culinary experts, this year's list includes restaurants from 19 cities across the region, and these include seven new entries and a further eight re-entries.

Le Du, which has remained consistently on the list since 2017, is named The Best Restaurant in Asia, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna. Under the tutelage of dynamic young chef Thitid 'Ton' Tassanakajohn, the restaurant presents a modern take on refined Thai food interpreted through a French-leaning lens. Its menus champion the use of seasonal and local ingredients and the steadfast belief in the superiority of Thai produce.

Bangkok is represented by a total of nine restaurants on the list, among which Nusara, also helmed by Le Du's Chef Ton, places No.3. Gaggan Anand re-enters the rankings at No.5, along with restaurants Sorn (No.9), Sühring (No.22) and Raan Jay Fai (No.38). Potong and Baan Tepa, both led by female chefs, debut at No.35 and No.46 respectively. Other new entrants are Gaggan Anand's Mexican-Indian eatery Ms. Maria & Mr. Singh at No.33.

Singapore's restaurants also hold nine coveted spots, with Odette leading the charge at No.6. A timeless fine-dining destination helmed by chef Julien Royer, the restaurant has been a regular feature in the top ten rankings since 2017. Marking a double win for the restaurant is pastry chef Louisa Lim, who brings home the Asia's Best Pastry Chef Award, sponsored by Valrhona. Her imaginative confections, which exude a delicate harmony of flavours, are a significant draw to the Odette experience. Rising up an impressive 29 spots, LG Han's 'new Singaporean' dining destination Labyrinth (No.11) wins the Highest Climber Award. Meta places at No.17 on the list, and taking up four straight spots, are Burnt Ends (No.24), Euphoria (No.25), Cloudstreet (No.26) and Les Amis (No.27). Meanwhile Zén (No.21), with its beautifully executed immersive neo-Nordic culinary experience, takes home the Gin Mare Art of Hospitality Award, and new entry, Born, makes its mark at No.36.

Tokyo is represented by seven spots on the list. Sézanne, at No.2, climbs up an impressive 15 places. Den, which was named The Best Restaurant in Asia last year, places No.4 in the ranking. At No.7 is Florilège, whose chef-owner Hiroyasu Kawate also wins the peer-voted Inedit Damm Chefs' Choice Award. Narisawa (No.10) celebrates being on the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list for 11 consecutive editions since it debuted at No.1 back in 2013, and Sazenka follows at No.12. Ode sits at No.20 and L'Effervescence, whose executive chef Shinobu Namae was awarded the Icon Award, sits at No.44.

The Chairman (No.13) leads the five restaurants from Hong Kong, with Neighbourhood (No.29), Wing (No.37), Mono (No.41) and Caprice (No.49) all returning favourites on the list. Seoul has four spots on the list amongst which Chef Sung Ahn's Mosu, with its innovative contemporary cuisine, leads by climbing up twelve spots to No.15, and Onjium ascends seven spots to No.23. They are followed by Mingles (No.28) and Born & Bred (No.47).

Shanghai and Macau are represented by two spots each. In the former, haute vegetarian restaurant Fu He Hui is at No.18 and Da Vittorio is at No.34. Macau's opulent Wing Lei Palace climbs up seven places to No.39, and Sichuan Moon re-enters the rankings at No.43. Nordic dining destination Refer breaks into the list at No.50 and is Beijing's sole representation at the awards. Shenzhen is represented by Ensue (No.31), with its dynamic young female sommelier Della Tang also crowned the Beronia Asia's Best Sommelier 2023.

Debuting on the list at No.30, Avartana in Chennai claims the Highest New Entry Award. Mumbai and Delhi both have a restaurant each: Masque at No.16 and Indian Accent at No.19 respectively. Manila's Toyo Eatery re-enters the ranking at No.42 and also wins the Flor de Caña Sustainable Restaurant Award. Chef and owner Jordy Navarra is an advocate for conservation and preservation, and believes that there is no linear way or cookie cutter approach to sustainability. Preferring to work with small-scale producers, he maintains that respecting traditions, cultures and terroirs are all a part of the sustainability loop. Metiz, with a menu that spotlights the terroir of the Philippines, joins the list for the first time at No.48.

Osaka's La Cime is at No.8, Villa Aida from Wakayama retains its position at No.14 and Kyoto's Cenci moves up 11 places to No.32. Anan Saigon is Ho Chi Minh's solo entry at No.40, while Taipei's Mume re-enters the list at No.45.

William Drew, Director of Content for Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, says: "It is an extremely heartening experience to see so many familiar faces at our first full-scale live awards event in Asia since the pandemic. We salute all the restaurants who have made it onto the list, reflecting the brilliance and diversity of the dining scene across Asia. We also offer our heartiest congratulations to Le Du: Chef Ton and the team's ability to combine their passion for Thailand's culinary heritage, respect for homegrown ingredients and flair for modern cooking techniques is what makes the restaurant a true winner."

The 2023 list of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants was revealed at the live awards ceremony held on the 28th March 2023 in Singapore at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS), Asia's premium lifestyle destination resort, located on Singapore's resort island of Sentosa and home to world-class attractions.

1 - 50 List

Ranking Establishment City

1 Le Du Bangkok

2 Sézanne Tokyo

3 Nusara Bangkok

4 Den Tokyo

5 Gaggan Anand Bangkok

6 Odette Singapore

7 Florilège Tokyo

8 La Cime Osaka

9 Sorn Bangkok

10 Narisawa Tokyo

11 Labyrinth Singapore

12 Sazenka Tokyo

13 The Chairman Hong Kong

14 Villa Aida Wakayama

15 Mosu Seoul

16 Masque Mumbai

17 Meta Singapore

18 Fu He Hui Shanghai

19 Indian Accent New Delhi

20 Ode Tokyo

21 Zén Singapore

22 Sühring Bangkok

23 Onjium Seoul

24 Burnt Ends Singapore

25 Euphoria Singapore

26 Cloudstreet Singapore

27 Les Amis Singapore

28 Mingles Seoul

29 Neighborhood Hong Kong

30 Avartana Chennai

31 Ensue Shenzhen

32 Cenci Kyoto

33 Ms. Maria & Mr. Singh Bangkok

34 Da Vittorio Shanghai

35 Potong Bangkok

36 Born Singapore

37 Wing Hong Kong

38 Raan Jay Fai Bangkok

39 Wing Lei Palace Macau

40 Anan Saigon Ho Chi Minh City

41 Mono Hong Kong

42 Toyo Eatery Manila

43 Sichuan Moon Macau

44 L'Effervescence Tokyo

45 Mume Taipei

46 Baan Tepa Bangkok

47 Born & Bred Seoul

48 Metiz Makati

49 Caprice Hong Kong

50 Refer Beijing











SOURCE 50 Best