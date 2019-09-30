Le Defile L'Oréal Paris: Relive the Third Edition at the Historic Monnaie de Paris

In its trailblazing drive to make fashion's beauty for all, L'Oréal Paris has become known for its world-headlining public shows, staged in the heart of the city during Paris Fashion Week. After the inaugural Champs Elysées extravaganza, followed the river Seine's floating runway, the 2019 edition was held at the architectural Monnaie de Paris, once again proving an unmissable fashion week rendez-vous.

From Paris to the world

Re-affirming the brand's ties to the fashion world through partnerships with both emerging labels and the great design houses, Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris is the brand's once-a-year celebration of beauty, fashion, and Parisian excellence, broadcast through social media for all to watch.

A cast of exceptional spokespeople

Uniting spokespeople from in- and-outside the fashion world to walk the runway for women everywhere; an exceptional group of actresses, singers, athletes and models showcased the diversity of the new L'Oréal Paris beauty season, for women of all origins and ages.

Brand ambassadors Camila Cabello and Amber Heard made their first-ever appearances at Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris. In a celebration of motherhood, Eva Longoria walked the runway carrying her baby son, Santiago, in the grand finale. Proving beauty has no age, Helen Mirren and Andie McDowell made their return to the Paris runway while the lineup also saw star turns from Marie Bochet, Liya Kebede, Aja Naomi King, Doutzen Kroes, Soo Joo Park, Luma Grothe, Duckie Thot and Aishwarya Rai.

Watching from the front row: Louise Bourgoin, Naomi Campbell, Estelle Lefebure, Sonia Rolland, Olga Kurylenko, Tina Kunakey

A 40-musician live orchestra for Le Défile 2019

In a first for Le Défilé, the 2019 edition was accompanied by a 40-musician orchestra, led by renowned electronic composer Thomas Roussel. Famed for reinterpreting current tracks in classical form Thomas Roussel created a score for Le Défilé inspired by the Monnaie de Paris setting.

66 looks for all women.

In its direct-to-consumer approach L'Oréal Paris shared how to's straight from the runway. In-house global makeup legend Val Garland and her teams of 29 artists created looks for women of all skin tones. Global hair magician Stephane Lancien and his team of 34 artists crafted hair styles.

LE DÉFILÉ L'ORÉAL PARIS: BY THE NUMBERS

For the 3rd consecutive year, Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris celebrated Paris Fashion Week on an impressive global scale.

A cast of 32 international spokespeople

13 partner designers showing current looks

Broadcast in more than 40 countries

The brands partners for the 2019 Défile were:

AMI, Atlein, Balmain, Cédric Charlier, Dries Van Noten, Elie Saab, Etudes, Giambattista Valli, Karl Lagerfeld, Koché, Nicolas Lecourt Mansion, Olivier Theyskens, rokh.

