Le Clos unveils exclusive 50-year-old blended Celebration Edition whisky - only 120 bottles produced

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Le Clos, the award-winning fine wine and luxury spirits retailer has launched a world exclusive, limited edition 50-year-old Celebration Edition Blended Whisky . The exceptional 50-year-old Celebration Edition is a rare handcrafted blend drawn from some of Scotland's most iconic distilleries. The collection is limited to 120 bottles and is only available from Le Clos outlets at Dubai International airport (DXB) and online at leclos.net .

- This exclusive expression is retailing for only $USD 500

The exceptional blend retails for $USD 500 (AED 1,800) and is the first in a series of exclusive bottlings that Le Clos plans to release over the next 12 months as part of the Le Clos Limited Edition Collection. Customers will also be able to personalise their Celebration Edition Whisky through Le Clos' complimentary engraving service.

Each bottle is individually numbered, allowing whisky enthusiasts their own unique piece of history. The Celebration Edition is a distinctive expression of Scottish heritage that features lavish notes of figs, cinnamon and rich honey and will be one of the best value 50-year-old blended malts available globally.

Ben Odgers, General Manager of Le Clos, said,

"The Celebration Edition 50 Year Old is the culmination of a year-long search to find a truly unique expression for our customers. Our team prides itself on being able to deliver world-class and exceptional products and this bottling is another example of that commitment. This whisky will appeal to both enthusiasts and collectors providing an opportunity to secure a time capsule of history."

Le Clos continues to expand its portfolio of rare, exclusive and luxury fine wines and spirits and throughout 2022, will unveil a series of new and exciting partnerships and bottlings. This underscores the brands' commitment to bringing customers some of the rarest and most sought after products through to everyday luxuries.

As the travel market recovers from the pandemic, Dubai has welcomed back visitors with open arms, and Le Clos will also be looking to expand its footprint in 2022 making it more accessible to international travellers.

