LDRA Launches Innovative 'Domain-Specific Productivity Packages'

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LDRA, the leading provider of automated code analysis and software testing solutions, proudly announces the launch of its 'Domain-Specific Productivity Packages'. This suite of tailored solutions is designed to address the unique verification and validation needs of diverse industries, enhancing productivity and reducing time to market.

These packages are strategically crafted to support not only large-scale industry needs but also the focused requirements of start-ups and MSMEs that need tailored solutions to fit the budget constraints of raising enterprises.

LDRA recognizes the industry's demand for specialized, cost-effective solutions, which has led to the development of the 'Domain-Specific Productivity Packages'. The conventional approach to acquiring verification and validation tools, though widely adopted, can be expensive and, at times, underutilized. Addressing this challenge, LDRA's packages provide a customized, bundled solution that swiftly meets the stringent certification requirements across various sectors.

Designed with precision, each productivity package encompasses a set number of tool capabilities, aligning with the certification standards of industries such as automotive, aerospace & defence, medical devices, and more. The focus is on delivering industry-specific value, ensuring quality, functional safety, and security compliance, and granting clients the flexibility to choose a package that best suits their needs.

Our Domain-Specific Productivity Packages revolutionize the way industries achieve compliance. With affordable subscription pricing and efficient tool utilization, we're enabling our clients to meet their quality, safety and security objectives faster than ever. "This initiative by LDRA is set to redefine industry standards by facilitating a more efficient, cost-effective pathway to compliance," says Ian Hennell, Operations Director at LDRA.

Shinto Joseph, Director of South East Asia operations, adds, "This initiative reflects LDRA's commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions. Our Productivity Packages are set to empower developers, current customers, and start-ups looking for optimized tools within their budgets."

About LDRA

For more than 45 years, LDRA has developed and driven the market for software that automates code analysis and software testing for safety-, mission-, security-, and business-critical markets. Working with clients to achieve early error identification and full compliance with industry standards, LDRA traces requirements through static and dynamic analysis to unit testing and verification for a wide variety of hardware and software platforms. Boasting a worldwide presence, LDRA is headquartered in the United Kingdom with associated companies in the United States, Germany, and India, coupled with an extensive distributor network. For more information on the LDRA tool suite, please visit www.ldra.com.

