LBB Specialties LLC Acquires Custom Chemical Services, Inc.

NORWALK, Conn., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LBB Specialties LLC ("LBB Specialties") announced today that it has acquired a majority interest in Custom Chemical Services, Inc. ("CCS"), a strong regional specialty chemical and ingredients distributor based in Medley, FL. CCS's President, Chad Hicks, will continue to manage the business. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

LBB Specialties, through its subsidiary companies, American International Chemical ("AIC"), Charkit Chemical Company ("Charkit"), Custom Ingredients, Inc. ("Custom"), and Dien LLC ("Dien") is a leader in the North American specialty chemical and ingredients distribution industry. It provides specialty chemicals to a wide range of customers and sources from a diverse base of chemical producers globally.

CCS undertook this transaction to position the company for long-term, continued growth. "The investment brings additional resources and commercial relationships to support the growth of CCS's principals and customers, building upon the success of our dedicated CCS team. We are excited about our future and the partnership with LBB Specialties, and believe significant opportunities lie ahead," commented Chad Hicks, President of CCS.

Darren J. Birkelbach, Chief Executive Officer of LBB Specialties, stated "We are thrilled by the addition of CCS to the LBB Specialties platform. CCS built its reputation as a strong regional distributor by partnering with high-quality principals and providing excellent service to its loyal customers. We look forward to providing resources and support to build on CCS's success and fuel on-going growth as we continue to build LBB Specialties as a leader in the North American specialty chemical and ingredients distribution market."

About Custom Chemical Services, Inc.

CCS is a strong regional specialty chemical and ingredients distributor based in Medley, FL serving primarily the personal care, life sciences, and food & nutrition end markets. Founded in 2004, CCS has achieved 16 years of successful growth through its first-rate service, technical support, and proven track record.

About LBB Specialties

LBB Specialties is a leader in the North American specialty chemical and ingredients distribution industry. It represents a diversified, national supplier serving end-markets including personal care, food & nutrition, advanced materials, and life science. LBB Specialties generates over $300 million of revenue and employs over 70 commercial team members.

