LBB Specialties Announces Strategic Partnership With MEGGLE On US Distribution Of Excipient Products

NORWALK, Connecticut, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LBB Specialties announced that effective August 1, 2019, LBB has entered into a strategic partnership with MEGGLE Excipients & Technology to distribute MEGGLE's excipient products to companies in the American pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries. LBB Specialties' subsidiary companies, American International Chemical (AIC) and Charkit Chemical Company, will share responsibility for sales, marketing and distribution efforts for MEGGLE products in the US market.

According to Jay Lang, President of Charkit Chemical, "representing MEGGLE is a tremendous addition for Charkit and AIC. MEGGLE is one of only a handful of manufacturers of pharma-grade lactose excipients in the world, and they are well known for the excellent quality of their product portfolio, including value-added excipients for direct compression and inhalation applications."

For more than seventy years, MEGGLE has been providing the pharmaceutical industry with a broad collection of lactose-based excipients for direct compression and granulation tableting, powder preparations and dry powder inhalation. The company invests heavily in R&D, with the goal of making processes faster, better and more efficient.

MEGGLE's decision to partner with Charkit and AIC was driven by the desire to service customers in the US market as efficiently and effectively as possible. Ruth Leinenbach, Director, BG Excipients and Technology at MEGGLE, stated "The industry knowledge, customer focus and broad-based capabilities offered by Charkit and AIC make them excellent partners for MEGGLE. The combination of our technical knowledge and the professional sales expertise of our new partners is a powerful recipe for success."

US-based companies interested in the MEGGLE product line for their applications are advised to contact their Charkit or AIC reps for additional information.

About LBB Specialties LLC

LBB Specialties LLC through its subsidiary companies, American International Chemical, LLC ("AIC") and Charkit Chemical Company, LLC ("Charkit"), is a leader in the North American specialty chemical and ingredients distribution industry.

LBB Specialties sources products from hundreds of suppliers and serves thousands of customers in the aroma, biotech, flavor and fragrance, food and nutritional, industrial, imaging, metal and water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceutical markets. LBB Specialties is a subsidiary of LeBaronBrown Industries LLC.

About MEGGLE

MEGGLE AG, with its headquarters in the Bavarian city of Wasserburg (Germany), serves as a holding company for various business activities in the dairy industry and whey processing. MEGGLE has a proud history of more than 130 years in the dairy market.

The business group Excipients & Technology produces pharmaceutical excipients for direct compression, granulation, capsules, sachets, powder blends and dry powder inhalers. With its broad product portfolio, intelligent innovations and exceptional product quality, MEGGLE took a leading role in the global business of pharmaceutical excipients. With production facilities in Wasserburg (Germany) and Le Sueur,

Minnesota (USA), where we serve the requirements of the North American market, MEGGLE is prepared to meet customer expectations worldwide.

About American International Chemical ("AIC")

AIC is an ISO-Registered specialty chemical and ingredient sales and marketing company serving the North American market since 1972.

AIC's success is built on long-term partnerships with global manufacturers, allowing the company to provide its customers with consistent sources of quality specialty chemicals and ingredients. AIC serves customers in attractive end markets including biotechnology, food & beverage, nutraceutical, personal care, pharmaceutical and specialty industrial.

With annual revenues of over $100 million and approximately 100 employees across North America, AIC is a well-respected and well-established company with significant growth potential.

About Charkit

Founded in 1982 by Charles Hinnant, Charkit Chemical Company LLC offers a wide range of high-demand products to customers in the personal care, food, flavor & fragrance, water treatment, imaging, metal treatment, nutritional, pharmaceutical and specialty chemicals markets. For companies that require customized specialty chemical solutions, Charkit also provides custom sourcing, manufacturing, technical assistance and product development services through its partners. In 2017, Charkit received an equity investment from LeBaronBrown Industries LLC and became a subsidiary of LBB Specialties LLC. With the acquisition of American International Chemical LLC (AIC) in 2018, LBB Specialties' annual sales surpassed $200 million, enhancing the company's position as a leader in the North American specialty chemical and ingredients distribution industry.

