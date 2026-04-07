LBB Specialties and DMC Biotechnologies Partner to Bring Fermented Inositols to the U.S. Market

NORWALK, Conn., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LBB Specialties (LBBS), a North American distributor of specialty chemicals and ingredients providing technical solutions with a customer-first approach, today announced a new partnership with DMC Biotechnologies (DMC), a U.S.-based ingredient supplier pioneering sustainable fermentation technologies. Through this agreement, LBB Specialties will serve as the distributor of DMC's KeyPura™ fermented myo-inositol and D-chiro-inositol in the United States and Canada — two next-generation ingredients produced through precision fermentation — serving the Human Nutrition, Food, Personal Care, and Life Science markets.

"This collaboration brings to market a cleaner, more sustainable, and more reliable source of inositols. As essential compounds, inositols play critical roles in hormonal balance, reproductive health, infant brain development, blood sugar regulation with improved insulin sensitivity, and overall metabolic health," said Jerry Whelan, Senior Vice President, Food & Nutrition at LBBS. "DMC leverages their proprietary precision fermentation technology to produce bio-identical ingredients without solvents, with greater purity and consistency, and with a significantly lower environmental footprint than traditional chemical production methods."

"Together, LBBS and DMC are shaping the future of ingredient innovation," said Rusty Pittman, Vice President of Business Development at DMC. "This partnership underscores our shared commitment to high-purity, naturally derived ingredients with proven health benefits – responsibly sourced and sustainably produced. The partnership further strengthens LBBS's growing portfolio of functional and sustainable ingredient technologies that empower brands to meet the next generation of consumer expectations, without compromising performance, purity, or planet."

For more information about DMC's KeyPura™ fermented inositols, please contact LBB Specialties today.

About LBB Specialties

LBB Specialties (LBBS) is a dedicated provider of specialty chemicals and ingredients, specializing in sales, marketing, and distribution across North America. LBBS provides technical solutions with a customer-first approach, serving diverse end-markets through five industry and market business units: Care, Food & Nutrition, Industrial Specialties, Life Sciences, and Canada. www.LBBSpecialties.com

Media Contact:

Ahmed Hanafy

media@lbbspecialties.com

About DMC Biotechnologies

DMC Biotechnologies is a U.S.-based biomanufacturer redefining how the world produces specialty chemicals and ingredients. Through precision fermentation and synthetic biology, DMC creates sustainable, bio-based alternatives that reduce carbon emissions, enhance quality, and improve global supply chain resilience. The company's proprietary Dynamic Metabolic Control™ platform enables predictable, scalable, and efficient fermentation processes that unlock a new era of low-impact ingredient manufacturing. Learn more at www.dmcbio.com

Media Contact:

Megan Hopkins

media@dmcbio.com

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