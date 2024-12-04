LBB Specialties and Clariant Partner to Distribute High-Quality Pharmaceutical Grade PEGs for Ophthalmic Applications

NORWALK, Conn., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LBB Specialties (LBBS), a leader in specialty chemicals and ingredient distribution in North America, announced a strategic partnership with Clariant, a global leader in specialty chemical manufacturing. Through this collaboration, LBB Specialties will distribute Clariant's pharmaceutical-grade high-functional excipients – including their polyethylene glycols (PEGs) and VitiPure® portfolio – for ophthalmic applications in the North American Life Sciences market.

This partnership brings together LBB Specialties' established expertise in the ophthalmic market with Clariant's decades-long experience in producing and supplying high-quality PEGs, a critical component in many ophthalmic formulations.

Clariant's pharmaceutical-grade PEGs, now part of LBB Specialties' innovative Life Sciences portfolio, ensure customers have access to high-performance ingredients designed for various ophthalmic products. From eye drops to gels, the addition of these PEGs strengthens LBB Specialties' ability to meet the evolving demands of the pharmaceutical industry.

"At LBB Specialties, we're committed to providing our customers with the highest quality specialty pharmaceutical ingredients," said Seth Burns, Senior Vice President of Life Sciences at LBB Specialties. "Partnering with Clariant allows us to deliver industry-leading PEGs that offer consistency and performance for ophthalmic applications, providing our customers with the assurance they need throughout the pharmaceutical lifecycle—from R&D to commercialization."

"This partnership with LBB Specialties marks a significant step in our commitment to serving the pharmaceutical industry," said Vaios Barlas, Head of Health Care at Clariant. "Our focus on developing high-performance, pharmaceutical-grade excipients has consistently pushed the boundaries of what's possible in ophthalmic formulations. By leveraging LBB Specialties' strong distribution network in North America, we can ensure that more formulators and manufacturers can access our cutting-edge ingredients, ultimately driving innovation in ophthalmic applications."

To learn more about Clariant's PEGs and how they can benefit your products, contact LBB Specialties today.

About LBB Specialties

LBB Specialties is a leader in North American specialty chemicals and ingredients distribution. It is a diversified supplier serving end markets including care, food & nutrition, industrial specialties, and life sciences. www.LBBSpecialties.com .

About Clariant

Clariant is a focused specialty chemical company led by the overarching purpose of "Greater chemistry – between people and planet." By connecting customer focus, innovation, and people, the company creates solutions to foster sustainability in different industries. On December 31, 2023, Clariant totaled a staff number of 10,481 and recorded sales of CHF 4.377 billion in the fiscal year for its continuing businesses. Since January 2023, the Group conducts its business through the three Business Units: Care Chemicals, Catalysts, and Adsorbents & Additives. Clariant is based in Switzerland.

Clariant Health Care is a leading high-quality solution partner for the global pharmaceutical industry, with a strong portfolio of top-performing excipients and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), backed by operational excellence and years of experience in regulatory affairs. https://www.clariant.com/HealthCare

Media Contact:

Ahmed Hanafy

media@lbbspecialties.com

