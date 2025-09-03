Laza Medical Achieves First-in-Human Use of Real-Time AI Heart Model for Ultrasound-Guided Cardiac Procedures

Prospective study aims to validate the performance of the company's image navigation software

LOS GATOS, Calif., Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Laza Medical, Inc., a pioneering developer of AI-powered robotic ultrasound image guidance technology, today announced the successful completion of its first software-only human cases at a top-tier U.S. medical institution. This milestone marks the first time Laza's real-time, AI-based heart model has been evaluated alongside real clinical procedures. The software operated concurrently during live cases to enable retrospective analysis and performance assessment.

The Laza Medical System

Laza's software constructs a patient-specific, 3D heart model in real time using ultrasound data alone. Validating this guidance software is a key step towards first-in-human testing of Laza's complete intelligent robotic imaging system.

"As a cardiac imager, it's exciting to see this kind of innovation entering clinical evaluation," said Dr. Scott Chadderdon, Head of Cardiac Imaging at Oregon Health Sciences University Hospital. "There is a significant need for solutions that can help make high-quality imaging guidance widely accessible for structural heart procedures."

"Having a live, echo-derived 3D model would give me consistent anatomical and spatial context throughout the case," said Dr. Firas Zahr, Head of Interventional Cardiology at Oregon Health Sciences University Hospital. "This study is an important first step in assessing this capability. Once this has been validated, layering in robotic control could unlock a whole new level of efficiency and autonomy."

Laza Medical's technology is designed to address the complexity and high-resource burden associated with image-guided cardiac interventions. In structural heart and electrophysiology procedures, ultrasound imaging is essential but traditional systems tether experts to the machine, requiring constant manual input and years of specialized training, thus limiting patient access and placing a heavy burden on clinical teams. Laza's full platform will provide intelligent imaging assistance at every step of the procedure and ultimately pair its AI-generated heart model with robotically assisted TEE control to close these imaging, procedural, and access gaps.

About Laza Medical, Inc.

Laza Medical is a privately held portfolio company of Shifamed, LLC., a highly specialized medical innovation hub founded by serial entrepreneur Amr Salahieh. The company is focused on developing a high-quality AI-powered robotic imaging solution for cardiovascular interventions. For more information, visit www.lazamedical.com.

Media Contact

Joel Haaf

Laza Medical

joel@lazamedical.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2763159/laza_marketing_renders.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2763158/LAZA_Logo.jpg