Lawful Interception Market size worth $ 35.52 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 29.81% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Factors like increasing cyber security threats, large number of data traffic, technological advancements in VoIP and wireless systems, will lead the growth of Lawful Interception Market during the forecasted period.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Lawful Interception Market" By Component (Solutions, Services), By Network (Fixed Network, Mobile Network), By End User (Lawful Enforcement Agencies, Government), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Lawful Interception Market size was valued at USD 3.39 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 35.52 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 29.81% from 2022 to 2030.

Global Lawful Interception Market Overview

The rise in the adoption of lawful interception of the internet driving the growth of the market. A crucial and vital tool in criminal and security investigations is the lawful interception of internet traffic. It is used to uncover networks of connections between alleged criminals as well as to collect evidence for court cases. Over the past few decades, target-based monitoring and telecom conversation interception have given way to monitoring and packet-switched (IP) communications interception. The use of legal internet monitoring has increased along with the prevalence of cybercrimes. In addition, the market for lawful interception is growing as a result of the rising need for monitoring, player tracking data, chatbots, and virtual assistants that can communicate with followers. Additionally, the rise in demand for real-time data analytics has a beneficial effect on the market's expansion.

Governments in a number of nations have required network operators to include the interception system in order to collect communication data. Since a balance must be found between security rights and the privacy of individuals and businesses, ensuring individual privacy becomes a significant restraint on the market for lawful interceptions. The intercepting of communication content threatens citizens' fundamental rights to privacy, which prompts moral questions for both individuals and businesses. Lawful interception products must be created rather than offered as an add-on to the core technology in order to strike this balance between technological concerns and ethical concerns.

Key Developments

In November 2021 , SS8 announced a partnership with Ocient to harness petabytes of data for lawful intelligence in interactive time.

, SS8 announced a partnership with Ocient to harness petabytes of data for lawful intelligence in interactive time. In August 2020 , SS8 Said that it had expanded its Intellego XT product to include scalable real-time metadata analysis and advanced metadata queries, which would significantly increase data processing volumes and higher processing speeds.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Utimaco (Germany), Vocal Technologies (US), AQSACOM (US), Verint (US), BAE Systems (UK), Cisco (US), Ericsson (Sweden), SS8 Networks. (US), Elbit Systems (US), Matison (Croatia), Shoghi (India), Comint (Mexico), Signalogic (US), IPS S.P.A (Rome), Tracespan (Isreal), Accuris Networks (US), EVE Compliancy Solutions (Netherlands), Squire Technologies (UK), Incognito Software (Canada), GL Communications (US), Septier Communications (Isreal), NetQuest (NJ), ETSI (France), Atos (France), and Trovicor (Dubai).

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Lawful Interception Market On the basis of Component, Network, End User, and Geography.

Lawful Interception Market, By Component

Solutions



Services



Professional Services





Managed Services

Lawful Interception Market, By Network

Fixed Network



Mobile Network

Lawful Interception Market, By End User

Lawful Enforcement Agencies



Government

Lawful Interception Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

