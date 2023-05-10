Law Enforcement Software Market worth $25.6 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The use and integration of technology by law enforcement agencies into their daily operations with a focus on enhancing productivity, teamwork, and public safety is expected to drive the growth of the law enforcement software market.

The global Law Enforcement Software Market size is expected to grow from USD 16.4 billion in 2023 to USD 25.6 billion by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.3% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Increased rates and the changing nature of crime are major drivers for the rise in the need for innovative law enforcement solutions and services. Governments worldwide constantly focus on reforming laws, regulations, and policies to fight against crime and enhance public security. Law enforcement agencies are responsible for enforcing the law by discovering, deterring, rehabilitating, or punishing people who violate the rules and norms governing that society.

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2018–2028 Base year considered 2022 Forecast period 2023–2028 Forecast units Value (USD Million/Billion) Segments Covered Component, Solutions, Services, Deployment Type, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America Companies Covered Some of the major Law Enforcement Software Market vendors are IBM Corporation (US), Accenture Plc (Ireland), Motorola Solutions Inc (US), Axon Enterprise Inc (Australia), NICE Ltd (Israel), Esri (US), Nuance Communication (US), Palantir Technologies Inc (US), Hexagon Safety and Infrastructure (US), and Genetec (Canada).

Law enforcement agencies and public safety organizations must be prepared to handle the problems of updated legislation as laws and regulations frequently change or are improved. Law enforcement software solutions enable these agencies to meet these challenges. These software solutions facilitate incident response and information management while enhancing public safety.

By solutions, the computer-sided dispatch segment to capture the highest market share during the forecast period

The Law Enforcement Software Market, by solutions, includes computer-aided dispatch (CAD), case management, incident response, record management, jail management, and digital policing. Based on solutions, the CAD segment is estimated to account for the highest market share. An essential component of the operations of public safety agencies has been the usability of a reliable CAD system. As CAD system software evolves, it becomes capable of significantly more capability than just basic record-keeping. Law enforcement uses CAD in conjunction with records management systems, portable data terminals, and outside programs to give first responders and 911 dispatchers the most modern tools possible to assist their communities. Also, CAD enables dispatch centers to thoroughly examine the circumstance and status of units sent out. Law enforcement software providers have upgraded their CAD system to merge it with GPS Geospatial Information Systems (GIS) and contemporary wireless communications to provide proactive support to patrol personnel, crime analysts, police supervisors, and administrators.

Based on services, the implementation segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

The Law Enforcement Software Market, by services, is segmented into implementation, training and support, and consulting services. As per service, the implementation segment is estimated to account for the largest market share based on services. By using implementation services, agencies can avoid the difficulties of adopting and integrating technological solutions for law enforcement. They make it possible for law enforcement organizations and agencies to use more modern technologies to secure and safeguard society. The procedure entails assessing the agencies' demands, comprehending the current systems' operational functionalities, and incorporating value-added features in line with the necessary specifications. IBM Corporation, Nuance Communication, NEC Corporation, and Accenture Plc are some of the key vendors offering implementation services in the Law Enforcement Software Market. Implementation services eliminate information silos that have been around for a long time in law enforcement by combining data from many sources and diverse platforms. Implementation services are easily adaptable, offer the greatest assistance, and can be completely customized. These services are crucial for lowering risks, simplifying processes, and increasing investment returns.

North America is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

The Law Enforcement Software Market has been segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. As per region, North America is estimated to account for the largest market share in the global Law Enforcement Software Market in 2023, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. When it comes to smart technology applications North America has always been at the forefront. Since the economies of North America are strong and established, organizations can invest in R&D and significantly contribute to the development of new technologies. Numerous law enforcement and governmental organizations are attempting to enhance security infrastructure in the US and Canada. For instance, the Canadian government established the Canadian Cyber Incident Response Center to monitor cybersecurity issues and propose solutions. As terrorist organizations increasingly use the internet to support their fundraising and publicity activities, the Canadian government is launching outreach and public awareness initiatives to inform people about the possible dangers of cyberspace. To combat terrorism and violent extremism, the US and Canadian governments frequently work with law enforcement agencies. In addition, different industry players in the region are boosting their investments in cloud-based law enforcement solutions. The prominent law enforcement software vendors in the region include IBM, Motorola Solutions, and Axon. These vendors are investing heavily in the adoption of cloud-based law enforcement solutions.

Law Enforcement Software Market Dynamics

Driver:

Increasing modern technology integration in law enforcement software

Rising instances of criminal activities and breaches

Increasing focus on community-oriented policing

Increasing investment in public safety measures for smart cities

Rising adoption of cloud-based solutions for law enforcement

Restraint:

Lack of skilled professionals

Government compliances and regulations

Opportunities:

Increase in ransomware attacks to boost market.

Integration of AI and ML technologies

Incorporation of big data analytics in public safety

Challenges:

Integration of logical and physical components of security systems

Lack of efficient storage and data management capacities

Top Key Companies in Law Enforcement Software Market:

Some of the major Law Enforcement Software vendors are IBM Corporation (US), Accenture Plc (Ireland), Motorola Solutions Inc (US), Axon Enterprise Inc (Australia), NICE Ltd (Israel), Esri (US), Nuance Communication (US), Palantir Technologies Inc (US), Hexagon Safety and Infrastructure (US), and Genetec (Canada).

Recent developments:

In March 2023 , Motorola Solutions unveiled the new Avigilon Security Suite, which offers secure, scalable, and adaptable video security and access management to enterprises of all sizes worldwide. The Avigilon security suite comprises the on-premises Avigilon Unity and cloud-native Avigilon Alta systems.

, Motorola Solutions unveiled the new Avigilon Security Suite, which offers secure, scalable, and adaptable video security and access management to enterprises of all sizes worldwide. The Avigilon security suite comprises the on-premises Avigilon Unity and cloud-native Avigilon Alta systems. In November 2022 , Oracle launched a new technology platform for law enforcement and first responders. The platform offers software and unified hardware suite for removing data silos, empower first responders with real-time information to eliminate busy manual work which in turn can help in taking more objective decisions. The suite includes a dispatch command center, law enforcement records, jail management software, body-worn devices, and real-time video communication tools.

, Oracle launched a new technology platform for law enforcement and first responders. The platform offers software and unified hardware suite for removing data silos, empower first responders with real-time information to eliminate busy manual work which in turn can help in taking more objective decisions. The suite includes a dispatch command center, law enforcement records, jail management software, body-worn devices, and real-time video communication tools. In August 2021 , the decision-making system, Genetec Mission Control, released a new version. Tracking important data during active issues, creating robust automation, and auditing occurrences are all simplified in version 3.0.2. Moreover, it enhances Mission Control's maintenance capabilities, lowering security risks and the need for administrative participation in routine activities.

Law Enforcement Software Market Advantages

Many functions that can be automated by law enforcement software, such as scheduling, dispatching, and record keeping, can be done so while also saving time and improving productivity.

In order to better coordination and collaboration, police enforcement organisations, departments, and people can communicate more easily thanks to software.

Law enforcement software can store and handle enormous volumes of data, including case files, incident reports, and criminal histories, which can enhance the accuracy and completeness of the data.

Law enforcement employees can receive real-time data from law enforcement software, enabling them to react to emergencies and other occurrences more swiftly and effectively improving public safety.

By automating processes and increasing productivity, law enforcement software can contribute to cost savings over time.

Report Objectives

To determine and forecast the global Law Enforcement Software Market based on components, solutions, services, deployment types, and regions from 2023 to 2028 and analyze various macro and microeconomic factors affecting the market growth.

To forecast the market size of five main regions: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Middle East & Africa , and Latin America

, , , & , and To analyze subsegments concerning individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market.

To provide detailed information about the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the market's growth.

To provide recession impact on the adoption of law enforcement software adoption.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape of the major players.

To comprehensively analyze the core competencies of the key players in the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as product/solution launches and enhancements, business expansions, acquisitions, partnerships, and contracts and collaborations, in the market.

