Laurinda Pang to step down as CEO

News provided by

Sinch AB

07 May, 2026, 07:01 GMT

STOCKHOLM, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch AB (publ) today announces that Laurinda Pang has informed the Board of Directors of her intention to step down as CEO. She will remain active in the role until a successor has assumed office, however no later than 31 December 2026.

The Board of Directors has now initiated a process to secure a structured transition to a new CEO.

 "I would like to sincerely thank Laurinda for her significant contributions to Sinch through a period of integration and change. Under her leadership, Sinch has delivered strong and improved profitability, solid cash flow and positioned itself to benefit for a new era of digital communications," says Erik Fröberg, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

"It has been a privilege to lead Sinch and work together with our talented team to transform our company for the future. Sinch is in a strong position, and I believe this is the right time to transition to the next phase of leadership. I will remain fully committed to my role, until a successor is in place, and work closely with the Board to ensure a structured and seamless transition", says Laurinda Pang, CEO.

For further information, please contact
Mia Nordlander
SVP Investor Relations & Sustainability
Mobile: +46 73 511 53 95
E-mail: mia.nordlander@sinch.com 

Fredrik Hallstan
Director, Corporate Communications
Mobile:  +46 761 15 38 30
E-mail: fredrik.hallstan@sinch.com

Note: This information is such that Sinch AB (publ) is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 07:40 CEST on May 7, 2026 through the agency of the contact person set out above.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sinch-ab/r/laurinda-pang-to-step-down-as-ceo,c4345640

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