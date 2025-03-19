Launched at Breakthrough 2025, ArisGlobal announces LifeSphere Unify, NavaX Insights, and Advanced Compliance Docs

ZURICH, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal, a leading life sciences technology company and creator of LifeSphere®, today announced three new cutting-edge product offerings that will advance pharmacovigilance and regulatory operations. At Breakthrough 2025, its annual industry event, the company unveiled LifeSphere Unify, NavaX Insights, and Advanced Compliance Docs.

LifeSphere Unify - R&D Compliance Platform

The LifeSphere Unify Platform brings together data and processes across Safety, Medical Affairs, Regulatory, and Quality to enhance efficiency, ensure compliance, and drive innovation. Powered by NavaX, the Unify Platform allows users accelerated time-to-market for treatments, data-driven decision making, unmatched interoperability across domains, and seamless scalability and security.

NavaX Insights

ArisGlobal announced a powerful new LifeSphere NavaX capability designed to redefine how life sciences organizations extract real-time, actionable intelligence from complex and fragmented data. By leveraging Agentic AI, NavaX Insights autonomously sources, synthesizes, and contextualizes proprietary and public information to generate new knowledge.

This advancement empowers organizations to:

Anticipate emerging risks and regulatory challenges before they arise;

Surface hidden patterns and relationships that traditional analytics would miss;

Enable faster, smarter decision-making across pharmacovigilance and regulatory domains; and

Move beyond traditional reporting to drive contextual intelligence.

Advanced Compliance Docs

Modernizing compliance with intelligent, cloud-based document management capabilities, Advanced Compliance Docs - powered by LifeSphere NavaX – streamlines the creation, storage, and management of Pharmacovigilance System Master Files (PSMFs), Pharmacovigilance Agreements (PVAs), and aggregate reports such as PSURs, PBRERs, DSURs, PADERs, etc.

Advanced Compliance Docs empowers organizations to:

Automate document management, including ready-to-use, customizable templates with auto-populated safety, regulatory, and clinical data.

Ensuring teams maintain regulatory compliance and inspection readiness while meeting evolving industry standards.

Accelerating document retrieval by housing critical PV documents in a centralized, easy-to-access repository.

Enabling seamless collaboration with secure, audit-ready workflows that accelerate approvals and reduce compliance risks.

"We're thrilled to announce these new offerings as ArisGlobal continues to make investment in building the best applications leveraging the latest AI technology. The LifeSphere Unify Platform offers unmatched value in data sharing and interoperability, empowering organizations to seamlessly connect insights across the entire ecosystem. With NavaX Insights we're moving beyond automating processes for efficiency gains, enabling organizations with insights to make smarter, data-driven decisions faster than ever before. In a similar fashion, Advanced Compliance Docs is meeting the need for pharma re-evaluating their medical writing strategies to optimize costs and enhance efficiency," shared Ann-Marie Orange, CIO and Global Head of R&D at ArisGlobal.

ArisGlobal continues to lead the industry in responsible AI adoption, reinforcing its commitment to innovation with integrity. The company recently signed the EU AI Pact, aligning with global best practices for ethical AI use in life sciences.

Breakthrough 2025, held in Zurich, Switzerland, brings together top executives, industry leaders, and experts to explore the theme of "AI in Action", showcasing real-world applications of artificial intelligence in life sciences.

