Launch of the EU co-funded Campaign RED GOLD FROM EUROPE promoting high-quality European and Italian Canned Tomatoes in Bahrain.

In 2024, Bahrain increased its import of preserved tomatoes from the European Union from 1,65 million EUR (2023) to 1,95 million EUR, thanks to the import of preserved tomatoes from Italy which recorded an increase from 1,64 million EUR in 2023 to 1,92 million EUR in 2024. This confirms the extent to which consumers in Bahrain appreciate the quality of Italian products, renowned for their rich flavour and nutritional value, making them an essential ingredient in countless recipes, from classic Italian pasta sauces to traditional Arabic or modern gourmet dishes.

Quality and Safety First

The campaign RED GOLD FROM EUROPE highlights the rigorous quality standards upheld by Italian tomato producers. Each can of tomatoes is processed using only the finest, sun-ripened tomatoes, ensuring that consumers enjoy the best taste and nutrition every time. Thanks to uncompromising EU safety standards, these products are carefully processed and packaged to meet the highest hygiene levels—giving families across Bahrain confidence in every purchase.

Commitment to Sustainability

Sustainability is at the heart of the campaign. ANICAV member companies leverage environmentally friendly farming practices, the reduction of food waste and sustainable packaging solutions so consumers in Bahrain can relish high-quality products while supporting initiatives that prioritize the health of our planet.

Versatility for Every Kitchen

The versatility of canned tomatoes is another key focus. Whether perfecting a traditional favourite dish, preparing an Italian-inspired weeknight dinner, or experimenting with a new culinary creation, canned tomatoes offer endless possibilities. For delicious recipes, cooking tips, and innovative serving suggestions visit https://redgoldfromeurope.bh

Join Us in Celebrating Italian and EU Excellence.

"We are excited to launch this campaign and share the exceptional qualities of European and Italian canned tomatoes with consumers in Bahrain," said Giovanni De Angelis, ANICAV's Director General. "As we focus on quality, safety, sustainability, and versatility, we invite everyone to embrace these wonderful products that have been a staple in Italian kitchens for generations."

Discover more by visiting https://redgoldfromeurope.bh

Follow us on:

X: https://x.com/redgoldeuropebh

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/redgoldfromeuropebh

YouTube: www.youtube.com/@RedGoldFromEuropeBahrain

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2719914/Red_Gold_from_Europe_Image.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2682686/RedGoldFromEurope_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2682687/footer_comunicati_BAHRAIN_Logo.jpg