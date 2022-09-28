Launch of 'QuickBooks Online Advanced' aims to empower accountants and accelerate small business growth

QuickBooks' newest and most innovative cloud-based offering is designed with accountants in mind to help them manage complex needs and make better informed decisions for their clients; safeguarding small business success for the future.

LONDON, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology platform Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) today celebrates the launch of QuickBooks® Online Advanced in the UK , an innovative new cloud-based offering for accounting professionals and small businesses.

As businesses grow, operations and bookkeeping only becomes more complex. QuickBooks Online Advanced addresses this problem head on by making core business functions easier, quicker, and safer. These exciting new features include capabilities such as customised reports, sensitive data controls and data restoration.

Nick Williams, UK Product Director at Intuit QuickBooks says: "Small businesses have had a challenging time of it over the pandemic, and now the cost-of-living crisis is continuing to pile on the pressure. Many of these businesses require support from professionals to help their back-office run smoothly – and those best positioned to help are accountancy professionals. An accountant can help small business owners to streamline their finances and improve their back-office processes, and allow them to refocus on running the business itself. By expanding and developing new features in QB Advanced, we're proud to be able to continue backing these accounting professionals to keep supporting the small business community."

QuickBooks Online Advanced boasts all the features of Intuit's most popular small business software solution, QuickBooks Online Plus, as well as enhanced services to make it the perfect fit for growing business owners. With expanding lists of employees, customers and suppliers, business growth is often accompanied by an abundance of complex challenges. Advanced has been designed to ease these emerging pain points through easy to use, intuitive and modern features.

A few key features:

Custom performance tracking : With Performance Centre, users can track the metrics they care about most with custom charts, dashboards, and layouts. Users can also add and compare metrics to understand how they're growing. Having the metrics clients care about close to hand means greater client satisfaction.

Save all your work: Ensure there is a backup of the company with a copy in real time to revert back to. The Backup & Restore feature enables automatic and continuous backups; especially useful when clients make mistakes, you can steer them back to clean books. Advanced does this by taking snapshots at different points in the day, giving users moments in time to go back to.

Uncover powerful insights with improved reports and categorisation: Accounting professionals can help their clients build powerful reports from scratch rather than customising existing templates, giving them more flexibility with how they visualise and present reports. Additionally, customers can use enhanced custom fields to add 12 fields per transaction – allowing customers to categorise and analyse their transactions more granularly.

Put the right information into the right hands: Using the Custom Roles feature, customers can control who can and can't see sensitive data. This allows for an in-house accounting function to create a segregation of duties, limiting the amount of access to internal payroll administrators and bookkeepers. This can provide greater internal controls and lower the possibility of errors.

Automate accounting tasks and approval flows: Set reminders for transactions with a due date, like invoices, payments, or deposits with the Workflows feature. Business owners can notify customers when they receive their payment, plus send bills and invoices through pre-set approval flows.

Set reminders for transactions with a due date, like invoices, payments, or deposits with the Workflows feature. Business owners can notify customers when they receive their payment, plus send bills and invoices through pre-set approval flows. Additional product capabilities will be added to the platform in the near future — providing accounting professionals even greater benefits to anticipate including features to increase administrative and reporting efficiencies for their clients.

Johann Goree, Group Managing Director at OnPoint Accounting Group says: "We're passionate about putting digital at the heart of our work with our small business clients, and the new features in the QuickBooks Advanced product are already allowing us to continue to go above and beyond for those who have been hit by the challenges of the last few years. Working with a financial management tool that offers everything from reminders and approval workflows to detailed custom insights has allowed us to place greater focus on providing analysis and advice for our clients, making us even more valuable to them as trusted advisers."

About Intuit

Intuit is the global technology platform that helps consumers and small businesses overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving more than 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit, our products and services, and find us on social .

