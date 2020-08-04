Launch of Immerse's Open VR Platform Brings VR Training to More Businesses Than Ever Before

Open VR platform empowers companies to create, scale and measure VR training

LONDON, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Immerse have today announced the launch of their Virtual Enterprise Platform (VEP), which combines the transformative power of VR with enterprise-ready functionality. Businesses can put any VR content on the platform, make it securely available to anybody in their organisation, and then deliver it to hundreds of standalone headsets, with data gathered centrally.

Bringing together content creation tools with a market-leading platform and flexible deployment options, Immerse VEP provides a fully-integrated VR training solution for businesses for the first time. The open platform has been developed over the past six years, and clients include BP, Shell, DHL, GE Healthcare and Facebook.

Justin Parry, Co-founder and COO of Immerse, said: "We have been working closely with our clients to create an enterprise VR platform that really answers the needs of businesses and is truly flexible, usable and scalable. VR is such a powerful learning tool, and we want to make it available to as many businesses as possible, especially at a time when technology for effective remote-learning is so critical and businesses are seeking ways of building the resilience of their workforce."

Immerse VEP enables companies to create, scale and deploy VR training. Existing VR content can be imported with ease, while new content can be created with the help of the software development kit (SDK). The platform's openness means that it can easily be integrated into existing enterprise systems, with seamless but secure entry for employees. Training can be rapidly deployed via either standalone devices like the Oculus Quest or tethered devices like the HTC Vive.

Parry explains: "Any VR content can be used on our platform, meaning it can be securely deployed to all employees via standalone VR headsets, with data gathered centrally. This user flow is groundbreaking: it simply doesn't exist anywhere else. Many business leaders and training professionals already recognise the transformative power of VR, but a solution for enterprise needs to be practical, results-driven, and long-term. This platform has the potential to push VR into the heart of enterprise, making it accessible on a whole new scale."

Anthony Del Barto, Learning Technology Manager at bp, said ''At bp, ensuring that our employees have the best training possible is paramount. The Immerse platform allows us to upskill our people efficiently in an innovative and engaging way, and to gather the vital data that we need to constantly improve our training and processes. This benefits us as a company, but also benefits our staff, providing them with the best learning and development possible, wherever they are located in the world."

Media enquiries

teamimmerse@manbitesdog.com or 07734 966 184

SOURCE Immerse