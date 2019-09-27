LatinFinance appoints Daniel Bases as Managing Editor

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LatinFinance, the leading global source of intelligence on the financial markets and economies of Latin America and the Caribbean, has appointed veteran award-winning journalist Daniel Bases as its managing editor, a major step for the company as it builds on its already preeminent market news and intelligence service.

Bases joins LatinFinance after a distinguished 22-year career at Reuters News, where he was an editor and foreign correspondent. The majority of his tenure was spent editing and reporting on the emerging economies of Latin America, Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia. His more than decade-long coverage of Argentina's sovereign debt default led to multiple exclusives and awards.

"It is a thrilling time to be back focused on this region. LatinFinance offers a powerful platform to build up the coverage of these nations and hold leaders to account. The publication is poised for growth, innovation and most importantly breaking news that matters to top decision-makers and investors. We will continue to provide the essential news and analysis for formulating government policy and investment decisions," Bases said.

Drawing on over 30 years of editorial excellence, LatinFinance's English-language publications deliver high-value information to an international readership of companies, governments, financiers and investors, while its events convene those communities for high-level networking forums focused on the dynamics of those markets, by geography and sector.

"Dan's wide-ranging editorial management and reporting experience, deep knowledge of the markets, and critically, his global perspective, is what we were looking for to help not only maintain but grow our publishing platform," said LatinFinance CEO Taimur Ahmad.

"He brings to the table the proven tools to build and innovate. This is really an exciting time for LatinFinance and with Dan's editorial leadership, our position in the market will only get stronger," Ahmad said.

Bases will oversee all editorial operations and also moderate and chair discussions at LatinFinance's conferences worldwide. He will report directly to the CEO.

About Daniel Bases

Daniel Bases has written about and analyzed financial, economic, foreign policy and general news on assignments in Latin America, Asia, Europe, the United States and United Nations. He's reported from the heartland of the US to the deepest reaches of Russian Siberia. Most recently he was US Correspondent for the South China Morning Post in New York.

In addition to reporting and interviewing high-level government and C-suite executives, he has taught journalism to emerging market reporters in the Middle East, Latin America and China.

He moderates high-level panel discussions at Japan Society in New York, European American Chamber of Commerce, CFA Society of New York, IFC/EMPEA. Prior to Reuters News he was a producer at CNN Business News. In 2012 he was the Reuters fencing correspondent at the London Olympic Games.

Bases is a former president of the New York Financial Writers' Association and was named a Knight-Bagehot Fellow for Business and Economic Journalism in 1999 and winner of its Christopher J. Welles Memorial Prize in 2015. He graduated from Columbia University with a degree in history, studied at the University of Edinburgh and earned a master's degree from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

About LatinFinance

LatinFinance launched in 1988 and is published from New York and Miami. It has a network of correspondents across Latin America and the Caribbean, exploring the issues impacting finance and investment across the region daily online, and through its eponymous award-winning flagship magazine. LatinFinance also serves the capital markets of the region through its daily subscriptions service, the Daily Brief, which provides proprietary news and data on deals, from rumor to close.

Its readers include heads of state, finance ministers and heads of public credit, central bankers, regulators, heads of investment banks, CEOs and CFOs, leading portfolio managers, private equity and hedge fund investors, traders, analysts and lawyers. Within Latin America and the Caribbean, LatinFinance magazine is circulated to sovereign, corporate and financial issuers, as well as to local institutional investors. In North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, the magazine is distributed primarily to investors including sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and private equity funds.

LatinFinance also runs a high-level series of networking events designed to bring companies and governments from Latin America and the Caribbean together with international investors both at forums across the Americas and also at capital introduction events in Europe (London, Paris, Frankfurt, Madrid, Zurich), Asia (Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Mumbai, Seoul) and the Middle East (Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Doha).

