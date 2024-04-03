Latin America Emerges as Hotspot for Data Center Development, the Latin America Data Center Construction Market to Hit $2.32 Billion by 2029 - Arizton

03 Apr, 2024, 19:50 BST
CHICAGO, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the global Latin America data center construction market is growing at a CAGR of 9.25% during 2023-2029.
Browse In-depth TOC on the Latin America Data Center Construction Market
354 – Pages
28 - Tables
103 - Figures
The Latin America Data Center Construction Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size - Investment (2029)
|
USD 2.32 Billion
|
Market Size - Investment (2023)
|
USD 1.36 Billion
|
CAGR - Investment (2023-2029)
|
9.25 %
|
Market Size – Area (2029)
|
1,576 thousand Square Feet
|
Power Capacity (2029)
|
311 MW
|
Historic Year
|
2020-2022
|
Base Year
|
2023
|
Forecast Year
|
2024-2029
|
Market Segmentation
|
Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Techniques, General Construction, Tier Standard, and Geography
|
Geographic Analysis
|
Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America
|
Market Dynamics
|
Brazil is a leading data center investment hub in Latin America, with São Paulo serving as a central location for developing various facilities, including hyperscale and cloud regions. This is followed by Rio de Janeiro and Fortaleza. Brazil is actively investing in digital transformations such as the 5G network rollout, which is slated to play a critical role in encouraging digital innovations, IoT, smart cities, and the fourth industrial revolution, leading to foreign investments in the country. Brazil stands out with 15 existing undersea cables that connect the country to other Latin American countries, as well as Portugal, Cameroon, Angola, and the US. The country is slated to witness the deployment of the Firmina submarine cable by Google; this submarine cable is poised to connect Brazil to Argentina, Uruguay, and the US.
In August 2023, ODATA launched RJ01, its first data center campus in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; the facility is spread across a raised floor area of around 18,000 square meters and accounts for a power capacity of 24 MW. The company invested around $50 million in this project and is estimated to lease it out to major hyperscale customers.
In May 2023, Scala Data Centers opened the SGRUTB05 data center in the Tamboré campus in Barueri City, São Paulo, Brazil. The 6 MW facility is spread across 72,000 square feet and comprises 400 racks; it is leased to the major hyperscale clients. In addition, the company was projected to inaugurate the SGRUTB08 data center in Q1 2024.
Nowadays, data center operators spend their revenue on infrastructure, concentrating on improving redundant power infrastructure rather than on cooling systems throughout the Tier I and Tier II centers. Interestingly, mission-critical applications cannot be operated in these data centers since they account for a power capacity of less than 1 MW. According to the Uptime Institute's design and construction standards, Argentina, Peru, Costa Rica, Mexico, Panama, Nicaragua, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic are some of the locations in Latin America that account for the presence of those data center facilities that received the Tier II standard certification.
Data Center Investors Analysis
- Digitalization is propelling data center investments across Latin America owing to the broad use of cloud-based services, rising internet penetration rates, the growth in social media usage, and the adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT and big data.
- In 2023, Latin America witnessed significant colocation investments from Scala Data Centers, KIO Networks, ODATA (Aligned Data Centers), Equinix, Ascenty, and Cirion Technologies. For instance, Scala Data Centers decided to invest in more than 30 data centers spread across the under-construction, planned, and announced stages.
- AWS, Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, Google, and Huawei Technologies are the global cloud operators actively involved in expanding their presence or developing new cloud data centers. For instance,
- In February 2024, AWS plans to launch the cloud region in early 2025. In addition, the company plans to invest around $5 billion in three data centers in the next 15 years in Queretaro, Mexico.
The Report Includes the Investment in the Following Areas:
Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Construction
Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgear
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chillers Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
Cooling Technique
- Air-based Cooling
- Liquid-based Cooling
General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression
- Physical Security
- DCIM/BMS Solutions
Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Geography
- Brazil
- Chile
- Colombia
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Alfa Laval
- Assa Abloy
- Axis Communications
- Bosch Security Systems (Robert Bosch)
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Daikin Applied
- Delta Electronics
- EATON
- Honeywell
- Johnson Controls
- Legrand
- Munters
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Piller Power Systems
- Panduit
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- STULZ
- Vertiv
Prominent Construction Contractors
- AECOM
- Aceco TI
- Afonso França Engenharia
- Constructora Sudamericana
- Cundall
- Fluor Corporation
- Gensler
- HDOS
- Hyphen
- Holder Construction
- Jacobs Engineering
- KMD Architects
- Modular Data Centers
- PQC
- Quark
- Syska Hennessey Group
- Soben
- Turner Construction
- Turner & Townsend
- The Weitz Company
- ZFB Group
- Zeittec
Prominent Data Center Investors
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Ascenty
- Angola Cables
- Ava Telecom
- Blue NAP Americas
- Cirion Technologies
- ClaroVTR
- Digicel
- Entel
- Equinix
- EdgeUno
- EdgeConneX
- Elea Digital
- Gtd Peru
- HostDime
- IPXON Networks
- InterNexa
- KIO Networks
- Microsoft
- Millicom (Tigo Panama)
- Nabiax
- Oxygen
- Onex
- ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)
- Quântico
- Scala Data Centers
- SONDA
- Telecom Italia Sparkle
- V.tal
New Entrants
- CloudHQ
- DHAmericas
- EVEO
- Layer 9 Data Centers
- Surfix Data Center
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
How big is the Latin America data center construction market?
What is the growth rate of the Latin America data center construction market?
What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the Latin America data center construction market by 2029?What are the key trends in the Latin America data center construction market?
How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the Latin America data center construction market by 2029?
Get the Detailed TOC @ https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/latin-america-data-center-construction-market-size-and-analysis-2024
