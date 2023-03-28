Latin America Data Center Construction Market to Reach Investment of $1.86 Billion in 2028, Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, Huawei, and Others Expanding Cloud Regions/Availability Zones in Latin America - Arizton

28 Mar, 2023, 18:29 BST
CHICAGO, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest research report, the Latin America data center construction market is to grow at a CAGR of 9.31% during 2022-2028
To Know More, Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3756
BROWSE IN-DEPTH TOC ON THE LATIN AMERICA DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET
23- Tables
89 - Figures
285 – Pages
Latin America is one of the fastest-growing countries in terms of technological development and innovations. The adoption of the cloud fuels data generation and the growth of the technology market. The government takes several initiatives for the growth and development of the cloud. Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, and Huawei Innovation announce new cloud regions/availability zones in Latin America.
Recent years have seen a significant increase in investments in the Latin America data center construction market, driven by Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Bolivia, and Argentina. Submarine network connectivity will be installed in several Latin American countries, encouraging a rise in the construction of data centers due to the combined efforts of government organizations, telecommunications companies, and utility companies. The main drivers for service providers to build data centers in the area are the expansion of robust fiber connectivity, dependability in the power supply, and high demand for data center services from the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), IT, and healthcare sectors.
LATIN AMERICA DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET REPORT SCOPE
|
REPORT ATTRIBUTES
|
DETAILS
|
Market Size (2028)
|
USD 1.86 Billion
|
Market Size (2022)
|
USD 1.09 Billion
|
CAGR (2022-2028)
|
9.31 %
|
Market Size - Area (2028)
|
1.2 Million Square Feet
|
Power Capacity (2028)
|
247.1 MW
|
Base Year
|
2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2028
|
Market Segmentation
|
Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standards, and Geography
|
Geographic Analysis
|
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, and the Rest of Latin America)
Looking for More Information? Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3756
INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
- In 2022, Brazil led the Latin America data center construction market by over 45% of the market share in investments, followed by Mexico, Chile, and Colombia.
- Some major data center service providers engaged in constructing data center facilities in 2022 include Ascenty, Equinix, Scala Data Centers, ODATA, and HostDime.
- In 2022, regional and international colocation operators and telecommunication service providers invested in data centers. The adoption of Big data, IoT, 5G deployment, and the cloud are key drivers for the Latin America data center construction market.
- Cloud service providers, such as Google, AWS, Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, and Tencent, invest in the market. Major cloud service providers will increase their presence in the area during the forecast period.
- Chile, Uruguay, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Mexico, and Peru witness commercial and test deployments of 5G networks.
- In 2022, Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners purchased the Latin American operations of Lumen Technologies for over $2.5 billion and rebranded it to Cirion.
- Several M&As occur among the Latin America data center construction market colocation vendors. For instance, in March 2022, Equinix announced that it acquired around four data centers of Entel in Chile and Peru. In December 2022, Aligned announced an agreement to acquire ODATA, which marks the entry of Aligned into the Latin American market.
CUSTOMIZATION AVAILABLE
If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3756
GEOGRAPHICAL INSIGHTS
Brazil has multiple colocation providers, such as Ascenty, Scala Data Centers, and ODATA. Telecom providers, namely GlobeNet Telecom, Ava Telecom, and Embratel are expanding their presence in the country. Colocation operators lead investments in the country and are expected to grow further with several new project announcements.
The Latin American data center colocation market also sees investments in submarine cable projects, connecting with other regions and countries. Mexico City has emerged as the primary data center located in the country, with eight existing third-party data centers. Cancún has emerged as a major location with around six submarine cable landing stations.
Colombia is witnessing the deployment of trial phases of 5G network connectivity with investment for trial from operators such as Nokia & AngloGold Ashanti Colombia.
Santiago is a major Chilean city witnessing data center development owing to its strategic location and being the economic and social capital. Most operators in Chile, such as ODATA, Ascenty, and EdgeConneX, operate facilities in Santiago.
MARKET SEGMENTATION
Infrastructure
- Electrical
- Mechanical
- General Construction
Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgear
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
- CRAC and CRAH Units
- Chillers Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
Cooling Techniques
- Air-based Cooling
- Liquid-Based Cooling
General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression
- Physical Security
- DCIM/BMS Solutions
Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Geography
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Chile
- Colombia
- Rest of Latin America
MAJOR VENDORS
Prominent Support Infrastructure
- ABB
- Alfa Laval
- Assa Abloy
- Axis Communications
- Bosch Security Systems
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Daikin Applied
- Delta Electronics
- EATON
- Honeywell
- Johnson Controls
- Legrand
- Munters
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Piller Power Systems
- Panduit
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- STULZ
- Vertiv
Prominent Construction Contractors
- AECOM
- Aceco TI
- Constructora Sudamericana
- Cundall
- Fluor Corporation
- Gensler
- HDOS
- Hyphen
- Holder Construction
- Jacobs Engineering
- KMD Architects
- PQC
- Quark
- Syska Hennessey Group
- Turner Construction
- Turner & Townsend
- ZFB Group
- Zeittec
Prominent Data Center Investors
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Ascenty
- Ava Telecom
- Air Link Communications
- Belize Network Information Centre
- Blue NAP Americas
- Brac Informatics Centre (BIC)
- Claro
- Digicel
- Entel
- Epic.io
- Equinix
- EdgeConneX
- GlobeNet Telecom
- Gtd Peru
- HostDime
- InterNexa
- IPXON Networks
- KIO Networks
- Lumen Technologies (CIRION)
- Millicom (Tigo Panama)
- Nabiax
- ODATA
- Oxygen
- OneX
- Scala Data Centers
- SONDA
- Telecom Italia Sparkle
New Entrants
- CloudHQ
- Microsoft
- DHAmericas
CHECK OUT SOME OF THE TOP-SELLING RESEARCH REPORTS:
Latin America Data Center Storage Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: The Latin America data center storage market is expected to reach $1.7 billion by 2027. The Latin American data center storage market is driven by increasing digitalization, accelerated data center investments, especially by cloud service providers, and the adoption of advanced storage technology, like NVMe and software-defined storage. The Latin American data center market has grown strongly over the last five years. Especially after the outbreak of COVID-19, the demand for cloud and colocation services has skyrocketed in the market.
Latin America Green Data Center Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027: The Latin America green data center market is expected to reach USD 825 million by 2027. A green data center is focused on the sustainability of the data center. The region's increasing digitalization, previously underserved status, the shift to the cloud, the growing popularity of IoT and big data, the emergence of 5G networks, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the demand for high-speed streaming of online entertainment content are some of the major factors driving the growth of the data center market in Latin America. With the tremendous growth in data center deployment, the green data center market is becoming a leading trend in data center development and operations.
Latin America Data Center Server Market - Industry Analysis and Forecast 2022-2027: Latin America data center server market is expected to reach $4.24 billion by 2027. The vendors continuously innovate by introducing advanced server infrastructure for data center facilities. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) are leading the market, followed by Dell Technologies, Supermicro, and Intel, in the Latin America data center server market. Due to COVID-19, data generation went up, which increased data processing in Latin America. Therefore, the demand for supercomputers also increased, which process a large amount of data faster. For instance, In December 2021, Brazil's National Center for High-Performance Processing launched Ada Lovelace, one of the country's most powerful supercomputers.
Latin America Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: Latin America data center market witnessed investments of USD 6.03 billion in 2021 and will witness investments of USD 9.11 billion by 2027. Latin America's data center market has been attracting significant investments in recent years, led by countries such as Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Bolivia, And Argentina. All countries in Latin America will see more and more installations of submarine network connectivity, leading to higher data center development driven by efforts from government agencies, telecommunication service providers, and utility providers.
TABLE OF CONTENT
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES
3 RESEARCH PROCESS
4 SCOPE & COVERAGE
4.1 MARKET DEFINITION
4.1.1 INCLUSIONS
4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS
4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS
4.2 BASE YEAR
4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY
4.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION
4.4.1 MARKET BY TYPE
4.4.2 MARKET BY MEMBRANE TYPE
4.4.3 MARKET BY APPLICATION
4.4.4 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS
5.1 KEY CAVEATS
5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION
5.3 MARKET DERIVATION
6 MARKET AT A GLANCE
7 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
7.1.1 MARKET TRENDS
7.1.2 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES
7.1.3 MARKET ENABLERS
7.1.4 MARKET CHALLENGES
7.2 SEGMENT OVERVIEW
7.3 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
8 INTRODUCTION
8.1 OVERVIEW
8.1.1 FILTRATION TECHNOLOGY
8.1.2 NANOFILTRATION MEMBRANES
8.1.3 ADVANTAGES OF NF
8.1.4 DISADVANTAGE OF NF
8.1.5 APPLICATION
8.1.6 CONDITIONS
8.1.7 EFFICIENCY
8.1.8 AUTOMATION LEVEL
8.1.9 CHALLENGES
8.1.10 COSTS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS
9.1 ADVANCEMENTS IN FILTRATION TECHNOLOGY
9.2 SUSTAINABLE NANOFILTRATION MEMBRANES
9.3 OPPORTUNITIES IN THE DAIRY INDUSTRY
9.4 RAPID URBANIZATION
10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
10.1 EFFECTS OF HARD WATER
10.2 LOW ENERGY CONSUMPTION
10.3 INCREASED ADOPTION IN WASTEWATER TREATMENT AND WATER PURIFICATION
10.4 RISE IN DEMAND FOR CONCENTRATED FOOD & BEVERAGES
10.5 STRINGENT RULES & REGULATIONS
11 MARKET RESTRAINTS
11.1 FACTORS IMPEDING THE GROWTH OF NANOFILTRATION MEMBRANE SYSTEMS
11.2 FOULING IN NANOFILTRATION MEMBRANES
12 MARKET LANDSCAPE
12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.3 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
12.3.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
12.3.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
12.3.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
12.3.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
12.3.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
13 TYPE
13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3 POLYMERIC
13.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
13.4 INORGANIC
13.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
13.5 HYBRID
13.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14 MEMBRANE TYPE
14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3 TUBULAR MEMBRANES
14.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14.4 FLAT SHEET MEMBRANES
14.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14.5 SPIRAL-WOUND MEMBRANES
14.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14.6 HOLLOW-FIBER MEMBRANES
14.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.6.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
15 APPLICATION
15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
15.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.3 WATER & WASTEWATER TREATMENT
15.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
15.4 FOOD & BEVERAGE
15.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
15.5 PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOMEDICAL
15.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
15.6 CHEMICALS & PETROCHEMICALS
15.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.6.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
15.7 OTHERS
15.7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.7.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.7.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
16 GEOGRAPHY
16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
16.2 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW
17 NORTH AMERICA
17.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.3 TYPE
17.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.4 MEMBRANE TYPE
17.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.5 APPLICATION
17.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.6 KEY COUNTRIES
17.6.1 US: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.6.2 CANADA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18 EUROPE
18.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.3 TYPE
18.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.4 MEMBRANE TYPE
18.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.5 APPLICATION
18.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.6 KEY COUNTRIES
18.6.1 GERMANY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.6.2 UK: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.6.3 FRANCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.6.4 ITALY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.6.5 RUSSIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19 APAC
19.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
19.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.3 TYPE
19.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.4 MEMBRANE TYPE
19.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.5 APPLICATION
19.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.6 KEY COUNTRIES
19.6.1 CHINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.6.2 INDIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.6.3 JAPAN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.6.4 SOUTH KOREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.6.5 AUSTRALIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
20.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
20.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.3 TYPE
20.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.4 MEMBRANE TYPE
20.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.5 APPLICATION
20.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.6 KEY COUNTRIES
20.6.1 GCC: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.6.2 SOUTH AFRICA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21 LATIN AMERICA
21.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
21.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.3 TYPE
21.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.4 MEMBRANE TYPE
21.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.5 APPLICATION
21.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.6 KEY COUNTRIES
21.6.1 BRAZIL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.6.2 MEXICO: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
22.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW
23 KEY COMPANY PROFILES
23.1 ALFA LAVAL
23.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
23.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
23.1.3 KEY STRATEGIES
23.1.4 KEY STRENGTHS
23.1.5 KEY OPPORTUNITIES
23.2 NITTO DENKO CORPORATION
23.3 TORAY INDUSTRIES
23.4 KOCH SEPARATION SOLUTIONS
23.5 APPLIED MEMBRANES
24 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS
24.1 PALL CORPORATION (DANAHER)
24.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
24.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
24.2 SUNUP
24.3 DUPONT
24.4 SYNDER FILTRATION
24.5 NX FILTRATION
24.6 RISINGSUN MEMBRANE TECHNOLOGY
24.7 SUEZ (VEOLIA)
24.8 NOVASEP
24.9 INOPOR
24.10 GEA
24.11 SPX FLOW
24.12 MANN+HUMMEL WATER & FLUID SOLUTIONS
24.13 MEMBRANIUM
24.14 AXEON WATER TECHNOLOGIES
24.15 HUNAN KEENSEN TECHNOLOGY
24.16 OSMOTECH MEMBRANES
24.17 VONTRON MEMBRANE TECHNOLOGY
24.18 SNOWPURE
24.19 CERAHELIX
24.20 PURE AQUA
25 REPORT SUMMARY
25.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS
25.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS
26 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY
26.1 TYPE
26.2 MEMBRANE TYPE
26.3 APPLICATION
26.4 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
26.5 NORTH AMERICA
26.5.1 TYPE
26.5.2 MEMBRANE TYPE
26.5.3 APPLICATION
26.6 EUROPE
26.6.1 TYPE
26.6.2 MEMBRANE TYPE
26.6.3 APPLICATION
26.7 APAC
26.7.1 TYPE
26.7.2 MEMBRANE TYPE
26.7.3 APPLICATION
26.8 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
26.8.1 TYPE
26.8.2 MEMBRANE TYPE
26.8.3 APPLICATION
26.9 LATIN AMERICA
26.9.1 TYPE
26.9.2 MEMBRANE TYPE
26.9.3 APPLICATION
27 APPENDIX
27.1 ABBREVIATIONS
ABOUT US:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
CONTACT US
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707
Mail: enquiry@arizton.com
Contact Us: https://www.arizton.com/contact-us
Blog: https://www.arizton.com/blog
Website: https://www.arizton.com/
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2041987/LATIN_AMERICA_DATA_CENTER_CONSTRUCTION_MARKET.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence
Share this article