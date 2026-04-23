Latin America Data Center Construction Market to Exceed USD 6.93 Billion by 2031, Supported by Google's $500M Digital Port Investment - Arizton

News provided byArizton Advisory & Intelligence
23 Apr, 2026, 14:40 GMT
Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026–2031.
CHICAGO, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Latin America data center construction market is expected to reach USD 6.93 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.92% during the forecast period.
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Browse in-depth TOC on the Latin America Data Center Construction Market
Pages-205
Region-1
Countries-5
Company- 101
Segment-09
Latin America Data Center Construction Market Report Scope:
|
Market Size by Investment (2031)
|
USD 6.93 Billion
|
Market Size by Investment (2025)
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USD 3.01 Billion
|
CAGR By Investment (2025-2031)
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14.92 %
|
Market Size - Area (2031)
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2.13 Million Sq. Ft.
|
Power Capacity (2031)
|
536 MW
|
Historic Year
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2022-2024
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Base Year
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2025
|
Forecast Year
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2026-2031
|
Market Segmentation
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Facility Type, Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standards, and Geography
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GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
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Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America
The demand for data centers in Latin America continues to grow as digital services, cloud computing, and business digitalization expand across the region. The rising use of AI, big data, IoT, e-commerce, fintech, and streaming platforms is generating huge amounts of data, increasing the need for local data storage and processing. To meet this demand, companies are investing in regional data center infrastructure to improve connectivity, strengthen data security, and support faster digital services. Along with major markets such as Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia, investments are also expanding into other Latin American countries. In February 2026, Google announced a $500 million investment to develop a new international digital exchange hub in the Dominican Republic, marking its first such facility in Latin America outside the US.
Market Size Summary:
- Market size: $3.01B (2025) → $6.93B (2031) at 14.92% CAGR
- Growth driven by cloud, AI, big data, IoT, and digital transformation
- Rising demand from e-commerce, fintech, and streaming platforms
- Strong need for local data storage due to latency, security, and data sovereignty
- Construction cost: $7M–$10M per MW
- Cost is influenced by land, power access, labor, and inflation
Chile, Argentina & Brazil See Rising Demand for AI & Digital Infrastructure
- Brazil: By 2025, internet penetration in Brazil had surpassed 86.5%, reaching more than 184 million users nationwide. As more people and businesses move online, demand for cloud services, AI, and digital infrastructure continues to grow rapidly.
- Argentina: Argentina is expanding AI-focused data centers to support growing demand for advanced technologies. In May 2025, the government promoted the country as a future global AI hub, aiming to become the "world's fourth AI center" by offering low energy costs, abundant land, and business-friendly policies to global technology companies.
- Chile: Chile is strengthening its digital economy through investments in cybersecurity, digital skills, and smart public services. Through its Digital Transformation Strategy 2035, the country is also attracting global technology partnerships and positioning itself as a regional innovation hub.
Renewable Energy & Carbon-Neutrality Targets Accelerate Green Infrastructure Growth
The data center market in Latin America is increasingly focusing on sustainability and renewable energy in infrastructure development, supported by strong government policies and corporate efforts to reduce carbon emissions. Countries across the region are promoting energy-efficient digital infrastructure and greater adoption of green power for hyperscale and colocation facilities.
In November 2025, Google agreed to purchase 200,000 tons of carbon removal credits from Brazilian reforestation startup Mombak, supporting large-scale restoration projects in the Amazon and strengthening nature-based climate solutions. The partnership also includes AI-driven biodiversity monitoring through Google DeepMind. These sustainability-focused investments are strengthening Latin America's position as an attractive destination for green data center development.
Latin America Data Center Construction Market Leaders
Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Alfa Laval
- ASSA ABLOY
- Axis Communications
- Bosch
- Bruno Generators
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Daikin Applied
- Delta Electronics
- Detroit Diesel
- Eaton
- Generac Power Systems
- Honeywell
- Johnson Controls
- KOHLER
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Munters
- Narada
- Panduit
- Piller Power Systems
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- STULZ
- Vertiv
Key Data Center Contractors & Subcontractors
- AECOM
- Aceco TI
- Afonso França Engenharia
- Constructora Sudamericana
- Datawaves
- DLR Group
- Fluor Corporation
- Gensler
- Grupo PML
- Hyphen
- Jacobs Engineering
- KMD Architects
- Mendes Holler Engineering
- Micrico
- Modular Data Centers
- PQC
- Quark
- Racional Engenharia
- Soben
- Syska Henessey Group
- The Weitz Company
- Turner & Townsend
- Turner Construction
- Zeittec
- ZFB Group
Key Data Center Investors
- Actis (NextStream)
- Angola Cables
- Ascenty
- Amazon Web Services
- Cirion Technologies
- Claro
- DHAmericas
- Edge Uno
- EdgeConneX
- Elea Data Centers
- EMPATEL SAPEM
- Equinix
- Etix Everywhere
- EVEO
- G2K
- GlobeNet International Corp
- GTD
- HostDime
- Iplan
- IPXON Networks
- Internexa
- KIO Data Centers
- Mexico Telecom Partners
- Microsoft
- NetGlobalis
- ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)
- OneX Data Center
- PowerHost
- Quantico Data Center
- Scala Data Centers
- SONDA
- Takoda Data Centers
- Tecto Data Centers
- Telecentro Empresas
- Telecom Argentina
New Entrants
- 247 Data Centers
- Ada Infrastructure
- Atlantic Data Centers
- Ava Telecom
- CloudHQ
- Fermaca Networks
- Layer 9 Data Centers
- MDC Data Centers
- OpenAI & Sur Energy
- Surfix Data Center
- Terranova
- TECfusions
The report includes the investment in the following areas:
Facility Type
- Hyperscale Data Centers
- Colocation Data Centers
- Enterprise Data Centers
Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Construction
Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling System
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chillers Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
Cooling Techniques
- Air-based Cooling Technique
- Liquid-based Cooling Technique
General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression
- Physical Security
- DCIM/BMS Solutions
Tier Standards
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Geography
- Brazil
- Chile
- Mexico
- Colombia
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
Discover Connected Market Opportunities:
Southeast Asia Data Center Construction Market – Industry Outlook & Forecast 2026-2031
U.S. Data Center Construction Market – Industry Outlook & Forecast 2026-2031
Latin America Data Center Colocation Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2025-2030
Latin America Data Center Market Landscape 2025-2030
What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?
- What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the Latin America data center construction market by 2031?
- How big is the Latin America data center construction market?
- What is the growth rate of the Latin America data center construction market?
- What are the key trends in the Latin America data center construction market?
- How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the Latin America data center construction market by 2031?
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