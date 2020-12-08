Latest Global Survey from ISAPS Reports Continuing Rise in Aesthetic Surgery Worldwide

Total surgical and nonsurgical procedures increased by 7.4% in 2019

HANOVER, N.H., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) released the results of its annual Global Survey on Aesthetic/Cosmetic Procedures today, showing a 7.4% increase in cosmetic procedures completed in 2019.

Highlights

The 7.4% increase is higher than in 2018 (5.6%). Both surgical and nonsurgical procedures increased in 2019 (7.1% and 7.6% respectively) compared to an increase only in nonsurgical procedures in 2018.

Despite a 3.6% decrease in the numbers of procedures in the last year, breast augmentation remains the most common cosmetic surgical procedure, making up 15.8% of all procedures. The top five most popular surgical procedures remain breast augmentation, liposuction, eyelid surgery, abdominoplasty, and rhinoplasty. The top five nonsurgical procedures also remained the same: botulinum toxin, hyaluronic acid, hair removal, nonsurgical fat reduction, and photo rejuvenation.

The decrease in breast augmentation procedures is notable, especially considering the 20.6% increase over the past five years. This may relate to issues surrounding BIA-ALCL. Surgery to remove implants increased by 10.7% in 2019.

Face and head procedures increased by 13.5%, compared to a 14.7% decrease the previous year. Eyelid surgery has increased in popularity among men.

Buttock surgery showed the highest growth for all surgical procedures. Buttock augmentation increased by 38.4% in 2019 and by 65.9% since 2015, and buttock lifts by 25.5% in 2019 and by 77.6% since 2015. Additionally, labiaplasty increased by 24.1% in 2019 and by 73.3% since 2015.

The use of nonsurgical injectables is up by 8.6%. While botulinum toxin remains the most used, the highest percentage increase is seen for calcium hydroxyapatite, up 64.9% in 2019. The use of hyaluronic acid also continues to rise, up 15.7% since 2018.

Poly-l-lactic acid and microablative procedures also increased significantly: 24.1% and 34.2%, respectively.

The most common surgical procedures in women remain breast augmentation, liposuction, and eyelid surgery. Among men, the top three are gynecomastia, eyelid surgery, and liposuction.

The most popular nonsurgical procedures for both genders are botulinum toxin, hyaluronic acid, and hair removal.

Most surgical procedures took place in women aged 35-50. Most breast augmentations (53.9%) and rhinoplasties (64.5%) took place in 19-34-year-olds, whereas botulinum toxin injectables were most popular among those aged 35-50 (46.1% of total). Rhinoplasty continues to be the most common cosmetic procedure in patients 18 years or younger.

Country Statistics

The USA saw an 8.7% decrease in surgical procedures, but again performed the most procedures worldwide (15.9% of total), as well as 19.3% of all nonsurgical procedures and 77.8% of injectables. Brazil performed the most surgical procedures (13.1% of total) and nonsurgical procedures there rose by 28%.

The top 10 countries of 2019 were USA, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Turkey, France, India, and Russia.

USA and Brazil are estimated to have the most plastic surgeons, with more than 25% of the world total. Asian countries follow with China in third place, Japan in fourth, and South Korea in fifth.

Surgical procedures continue to be performed primarily in hospitals (47.9% worldwide), apart from the USA where 62.7% of procedures are performed in an office facility.

The countries seeing the highest proportion of foreign patients remain similar to last year: Thailand (33.2%), Mexico (22.5%) and Turkey (19.2%).

Survey Methodology

A questionnaire was sent to approximately 25,000 plastic surgeons in ISAPS' database. The questionnaire focused on the number of surgical and nonsurgical procedures performed in 2019, and some ancillary questions related to medical tourism. The results were compiled, tabulated, and analyzed by Industry Insights, an independent research firm based in Columbus, OH. ISAPS is the only organization to collect this type of cosmetic data annually on a global scale. For a copy of full results, please visit https://www.isaps.org/medical-professionals/isaps-global-statistics/.

About ISAPS – The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) is the world's leading professional body for board-certified aesthetic plastic surgeons. Founded in 1970, ISAPS provides an open forum for the exchange of aesthetic plastic surgery knowledge worldwide. ISAPS offers its members up-to-date training and continuing education and sponsors and endorses scientific meetings throughout the world. Today, ISAPS membership includes the world's most respected aesthetic and reconstructive surgeons in 110 countries.

