Latest Clinical Evidence Presented at SAWC 2020 Illustrates the Significant Utility of the MolecuLight i:X® for Visualizing Bacteria and Improving Clinical Outcomes

"We are thrilled to have had a record number of MolecuLight-based clinical posters and presentations, from so many wound care professionals and settings, be included at the SAWC's Virtual Session", says Anil Amlani, MolecuLight's CEO. "The key clinical outcomes – from improved wound assessment and treatment planning, point-of-care monitoring of wound cleaning and debridement efficacy, and the ability to detect biofilm in wounds – all illustrate the significant clinical improvements to wound care provided to clinicians by the MolecuLight i: X . Evidence for cost savings stemming from earlier detection of high bacterial loads, also presented at this meeting, demonstrates the significant health economic benefit that goes along with these improvements to patient care."

A submission on MolecuLight by Rosemary Hill, CWOCN and Kevin Woo, RN PhD was one of the top 4 scoring abstracts, out of more than 200 submissions. This is the fourth consecutive SAWC meeting where an abstract on patient care improvements achieved through MolecuLight's bacterial-detection technology has received this honour.

The 10 clinical posters and newly-available video abstracts featuring the MolecuLight i:X from SAWC Virtual are as follows:

Poster PI-002 - Highest Scoring for Oral/Podium Presentation

Using the UPPER/LOWER Infection Checklists and Real-time Fluorescence Imaging: A Complimentary Approach to Wound Assessment

Rosemary Hill

Watch the Clinical Presentation





Rosemary Hill Watch the Clinical Presentation Poster GR-05:

Real-world Evidence Demonstrating Utility of Bacterial Fluorescence Imaging to Guide Treatment Decision Making in 283 Wounds

Laura M. Jones , Ashley Jacob , Alyssa Mackey , Nathan Krehbiel , Anna D'souza , Monique Y. Rennie

Watch the Video Abstract





, , , , , Watch the Video Abstract Poster EBP-009:

Superabsorbent Dressing Impact on Fluorescing Bacteria in the Real-World Setting

Catherine Milne

Download Poster





Download Poster Poster EBP-008:

Evaluation of a Novel Antimicrobial Topical Spray to Reduce Bioburden

Catherine Milne

Download Poster





Download Poster Poster CR-026:

Stopping the Guesswork: Using Point-of-care Fluorescence Imaging to Guide Antibiotic Stewardship

Monique Rennie

Download Poster





Download Poster Poster CR-027:

Fluorescence Imaging and Delayed Healing Are the Only Significant Predictors of Bacterial Loads >10,000 CFU/g: Data from 350 Wounds

Monique Y. Rennie, Liis Teene, Anna D'souza , Thomas Serena

Watch the Video Abstract





Monique Y. Rennie, Liis Teene, , Watch the Video Abstract Poster GR-12:

Quantitative vs. Semi-quantitative Measurements of Bacterial Load in Wounds: Assessment of 1053 Data Points from 41 Bacterial Species in a 350-patient Trial

Monique Y. Rennie, Liis Teene, Anna D'souza , Thomas Serena

Watch the Video Abstract





Monique Y. Rennie, Liis Teene, , Watch the Video Abstract Poster GR-20:

An Evidence-based Decision Tree Using Fluorescence Imaging to Address Bacterial Load Per International Guidelines

Liis Teene , Anna D'souza , Monique Y. Rennie

Watch the Video Abstract





, , Watch the Video Abstract Poster HE-012:

Health Economics of Fluorescence Imaging: Realized Cost Savings with Appropriate Treatment of Bacteria in Chronic Wounds

Monique Y. Rennie, Liis Teene

Download Poster





Monique Y. Rennie, Liis Teene Download Poster Poster M LR-044:

In vivo Detection of Bacteria Within a Biofilm Using a Point-of-care Fluorescence Imaging Device

Andrea J. Lopez , Landrye Reynolds, Rachel Diaz , Isiah George , William Little , Laura M. Jones PhD, Monique Y. Rennie PhD, Allie Clinton Smith , PhD

Watch the Video Abstract

In the Virtual SAWC exhibit hall, MolecuLight also shared its new US reimbursement pathway (as of July 1, 2020) that includes two CPT® codes (Category III) for physician work and facility payment for Hospital Outpatient Department (HOPD) and Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASC) settings through an Ambulatory Payment Classification (APC) assignment. These new codes were issued by the AMA and CMS, respectively, after a critical review of the large body of supporting clinical evidence, and with each body recognizing the medical necessity of this procedure.

* CPT is a registered trademark of the American Medical Association

About MolecuLight Inc.

MolecuLight Inc. (www.moleculight.com) is a privately-owned medical imaging company that has developed and is commercializing its proprietary fluorescent imaging platform technology in multiple clinical markets. MolecuLight's first commercially released device, the MolecuLight i:X fluorescence imaging system and its accessories are used for the detection of bacteria and digital wound measurement, and to provide a point-of-care handheld diagnostic tool for the global wound care market. The company is also commercializing its unique fluorescence imaging platform technology for other markets with globally relevant, unmet needs including food safety, consumer cosmetics and other key industrial markets.

MolecuLight operates worldwide through its Headquarters, MolecuLight Inc. (Canada), and subsidiaries in various countries including MolecuLight Corp. (USA), MolecuLight GmbH (Germany), MolecuLight France, MolecuLight UK Ltd., MolecuLight Italy S.R.L., and MolecuLight Holland B.V. Each of these entities is supported by local MolecuLight Sales and Clinical Applications teams who provide clinical demonstrations and deliver MolecuLight's comprehensive training program to support customers and the ongoing adoption of the i:X device.

CONTACT: Rob Sandler, Chief Marketing Officer, MolecuLight Inc., C. 416.274.8166, rsandler@moleculight.com, www.moleculight.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1222210/MolecuLight_Latest_Clinical_Evidence_Presented_at_SAWC_2020_Illu.jpg

Related Links

www.moleculight.com



SOURCE MolecuLight Inc.