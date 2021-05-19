Lateral Flow Assays Market Worth $13.85 Billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 8.8% From 2020 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "Lateral Flow Assays Market by Product (Kits, Readers), Technique (Sandwich, Competitive, Multiplex), Application (Clinical [Pregnancy, Infectious Diseases], Food Safety, Drug Development, Veterinary), and End User (Hospitals, Home Care) - Forecast to 2027", published by Meticulous Research®, the lateral flow assays market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $13.85 billion by 2027.

Lateral flow assays are devices used to confirm the presence or absence of a target analyte without the need for lab equipment. These devices are widely used in hospitals and clinical laboratories for the qualitative and quantitative detection of specific antigens and antibodies. It is a simple and low-cost technology used in qualitative and quantitative detection of pathogens or biomarkers in humans or animals, or contaminants or toxic elements in water supplies, foodstuffs, or animal feeds.

The growth of the overall lateral flow assays market is mainly attributed to the benefits of LFA-based rapid tests over laboratory testing, increasing usage of home-based lateral flow assay kits, growing demand for point-of-care testing, increasing prevalence of chronic & infectious diseases, and growing acceptance of smart devices. In addition, evolving applications of lateral flow assays and rising demand for lateral flow assays in the food & beverage industry offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the lateral flow assays market.

On the other hand, the reluctance towards changing existing diagnostic practices and the development of multiplexing assays are some of the factors challenging the growth of this market to a certain extent. Also, variance in lateral flow assay test results and stringent regulations are expected to hinder the growth of this market.

The overall lateral flow assays market is segmented based on product, technique, application, end user, and geography.

Based on product, the lateral flow assays market is segmented into kits & reagents and lateral flow readers. In 2020, the kits & reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the overall lateral flow assays market. Factors such as the higher adoption rate of kits & reagents, increasing use of home-based lateral flow assay devices, and growing demand for point-of-care testing are driving the growth of this segment.

On the basis of technique, the lateral flow assays market is segmented into sandwich assays, multiplex detection assays, and competitive assays. In 2020, the sandwich assays segment accounted for the largest share of the overall lateral flow assays market. Factors such as the wide application of sandwich assays in various medical testing settings and advantages offered by these assays, such as higher sensitivity and specificity for larger analytes, are driving the growth of this segment.

Based on application, the lateral flow assays market is segmented into clinical testing, veterinary diagnostics, food safety & environment testing, and drug development & quality testing. In 2020, the clinical testing segment accounted for the largest share of the overall lateral flow assays market. Factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure, rising initiatives towards health awareness, growing awareness about clinical testing, and increasing spread of various chronic and infectious diseases are contributing towards the growth of this segment.

Based on end user, the lateral flow assays market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic laboratories, home care settings, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and other end users. Factors such as increasing adoption of lateral flow assays due to their benefits over conventional laboratory tests, increasing use of PoC tests, growing hospital admissions, and rapid growth in demand for lateral flow tests during COVID-19 are driving the growth of this segment.

Based on geography, the lateral flow assays market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the global lateral flow assays market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, rising geriatric population, growing demand for point-of-care testing facilities, and the presence of key players in the region are driving the growth of this regional segment.

The key players operating in the global lateral flow assays market are Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-la Roche AG (Switzerland), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), biomérieux SA (France), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), QIAGEN N.V. (Germany), PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.), Quidel Corporation (U.S.), and Merck KGaA (Germany) among others.

Scope of the Report:

Lateral Flow Assays Market, by Product

Kits & Reagents

Lateral Flow Readers

Digital/Mobile Readers



Benchtop Readers

Lateral Flow Assays Market, by Technique

Sandwich Assays

Competitive Assays

Multiplex Detection Assays

Lateral Flow Assays Market, by Application

Clinical Testing

Infectious Disease Testing



Cardiac Marker Testing



Pregnancy & Fertility Testing



Cholesterol Testing/Lipid Profile



Drug Abuse Testing



Other Clinical Tests

Veterinary Diagnostics

Food Safety & Environment Testing

Drug Development & Quality Testing

Lateral Flow Assays Market, by End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Home Care

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Other End Users

(Note: Other End Users Include Water Treatment Facilities and Food Processing Units)

Lateral Flow Assays Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U. K.



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe (RoE)

(RoE) Asia-Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) China



Japan



India



Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

SOURCE Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd