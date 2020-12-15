Last Mile Delivery Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 66,000 Million by 2026 at CAGR 8.9% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Last Mile Delivery Market is Segmented by Type (B2C, B2B, Others), Application (3C Products, Fresh Products, Others), Key Vendors and Regional Growth: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Mail & Package Delivery Category.

The global Last Mile Delivery market size is projected to reach USD 66,000 Million by 2026, from USD 39,570 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.9% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of the Last Mile delivery market size, integration of advanced technologies into existing systems, rise in the consumers' demand for just-in-time delivery, Increase in internet penetration, and expansion of the e-commerce industry.

The report lists the major players in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE LAST MILE DELIVERY MARKET

Logistics and e-commerce companies are dealing with ways to be more effective in shipping goods and keeping their costs as low as possible. As a result, several logistics companies are emphasizing the production of creative technologies to minimize costs and automate Last Mile distribution by using mobile robots, drones, and autonomous vehicle technology. This, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the last mile delivery market size.

The rise in online orders has increased the demand for Last Mile delivery and has, in turn, contributed to the growth of many companies in this sector. A significant number of customers are willing to pay additional charges for quick delivery, which has led to a rise in Last Mile delivery market size.

LAST MILE DELIVERY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on the region, North America is expected to hold the largest Last Mile delivery market share. This dominance of North America is attributed to the continuous development in autonomous delivery robots and the increase in the preference of people to order online. A large amount of e-retail transactions and the growing number of consumers opting for quick and seamless delivery services are contributing to the growth of the last mile delivery market size in North America. In addition, several retailers have free returns and exchanges that fuel demand for reverse logistics in the last mile distribution model.

The Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The region is home to major industries and car manufacturers. China and India are contributing to a rise in demand for Last Mile deliveries, as these countries have high exports and imports of products. In addition, the rise in digital purchasers through the internet has fueled the Last Mile delivery market size in the Asia-Pacific region.

LAST MILE DELIVERY MARKET SEGMENTATION

Last Mile Delivery Market by Type, the Product can be split into

B2C

B2B

Last Mile Delivery Market by Application, the Product can be split into

3C Products

Fresh Products

Others

Last Mile Delivery Market by Regions/Countries, the Product can be split into

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

SIMILAR REPORTS :

- Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market

The global autonomous Last Mile delivery market size is expected to be valued at USD 11.90 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 84.72 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 24.4%.

Major factors driving the growth of Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market size are an increase in demand for the fast delivery of packages and a rise in technological advancements.

By vehicle type, the ground delivery bots segment is expected to contribute the highest revenue in 2021, accounting for USD 4.56 Billion, and is estimated to reach USD 34.90 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 25.5% during the forecast period.

North America is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor, accounting for USD 4.83 billion by 2021, and is estimated to reach USD 39.94 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 26.6%.

- First and Last Mile Delivery Market

In 2019, the global First and Last Mile Delivery market size was USD 335.3 Million, and it is expected to reach USD 592.4 Million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 8.4% during 2021-2026.

The Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest first and Last Mile delivery market share due to the continuously growing consumer base.

- Same-day Delivery Market

Same-day Delivery Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecast 2020 to 2026. The Report contains segmentation by Type ( B2B, B2C), By Application (Food, Consumer) and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast.

- Drone Transportation and Logistics Market

Drone Transportation and Logistics Market size is projected to reach USD 5930.1 Million by 2026, from USD 5308.5 Million in 2020

The global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecast 2020 to 2026. The Report contains segmentation by Type ( Warehousing, Shipping, Others), By Application (Civil and Commercial, Military) and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast.

- Last Mile Delivery for Large Items Market

XPO and FIDELITONE captured the top two revenue share spots in North America Last Mile Delivery for Large Items market in 2018. XPO dominated with a 26.76% revenue share, followed by FIDELITONE with a 16.21% revenue share in 2018.

Last Mile Delivery for Large Items Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecast 2020 to 2026. The Report contains segmentation by Type ( 50 lbs ≤ weight < 100 lbs, 100 lbs ≤ weight < 200 lbs, 200 lbs ≤ weight < 400 lbs, Others), By Application (Home Appliances, Furniture, Sports, Others) and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast.

In 2018, 50 lbs ≤ weight < 100 lbs accounted for a major share of 41% in the North America Last Mile Delivery for Large Items market. And this product segment is poised to reach 3256 M USD by 2024 from 1344 M USD in 2018.

In North America Last Mile Delivery for Large Items market, Home Appliances segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach 3859 M USD by 2024. It means that North America Last Mile Delivery for Large Items will be promising in the Home Appliances field in the next couple of years.

- Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Market

The global Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce market size is projected to reach USD 7046.1 Million by 2026, from USD 4043.1 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.7% during 2021-2026.

- Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market

Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecast 2020 to 2026. The Report contains segmentation by Type ( Business-to-Business (B2B), Business-to-Consumer (B2C), Customer-to-Customer (C2C)), By Application (Motorcycle, Commercial Vehicles, Drones) and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast.

- Last Mile Delivery by Drones Market

Last Mile Delivery by Drones Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecast 2020 to 2026. The Report contains segmentation by Type ( Hardware, Software, Services), By Application (E-commerce, Logistics Industry, Others) and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast.

- Parcel Delivery Market

Parcel Delivery Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecast 2020 to 2026. The Report contains segmentation by Type ( B2B, B2C, other), By Application (Online trading, Offline trading) and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast.

In 2019, key players include Kerry Express, Singapore Post, City-Link Expres, DHL Express, Gdex, Poslaju, Ninja Van, J＆T Express, Skynet, Flash Express, etc. Revenue share of top ten suppliers accounts for more than 26.7% of the total revenue in 2019. Based on regions, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam are leading economies in ASEAN Group. They have technology advantage and a relatively mature consumer market, which leads them to grow fast in recent years. In 2019, Indonesia took the biggest market share, 32.60%, Thailand followed with 17.26%.

- Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Industry

The global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market size is projected to reach USD 1601.4 million by 2026, from USD 959.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.9% during 2021-2026.

Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Industry, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecast 2020 to 2026. The Report contains segmentation by Type ( Indoor, Outdoor), By Application (Government, Retail, Shipping & Logistics, Others) and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast.

- Package Delivery Market

Package Delivery Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecast 2020 to 2026. The Report contains segmentation by Type ( Same-Day Delivery, Regional Parcel Carriers, Heavy Goods Delivery), By Application (Postal Systems, Express Mail, Private Courier Companies, Truckload Shipping Carriers) and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast.

- Contactless Parcel Delivery System Industry Research Report

Contactless Parcel Delivery System Industry Research Report Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecast 2020 to 2026. The Report contains segmentation by Type ( One-side, Double-side), By Application (Residential Area, School Area, Office Area, Others) and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast.

SOURCE Valuates Reports